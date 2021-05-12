BETTENDORF — Clinton junior Jayden Kissack was the last River Queens girls tennis player off the courts at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship.
As she approached her teammates, she was handed a few squishy-plush toys. It’s something the River Queens give out after matches as a badge of honor. Each player has earned some throughout the season, with sophomore Anna Current garnering the most so far.
“They’re just a feel good thing we can put on our bag,” Kissack said.
The River Queens had a lot to feel good about Tuesday at Bettendorf High School, as the team were crowned Mississippi Athletic Conference champions with 21.5 team points.
“I think we’ve been doing really well as a team,” Clinton junior Abby Struble said. “It’s definitely a boost of confidence just knowing that we’re top in the MAC. Going into regionals for individuals and team state, it’s going to give us a lot of confidence going forward and I think we’re going to have a really great rest of the season.”
Pleasant Valley placed second (17), Bettendorf placed third (15.5), Davenport Assumption fourth (10.5), Central DeWitt fifth (3.5), Muscatine sixth (three), Davenport West seventh (two), North Scott eighth (1.5), Davenport Central ninth (one) and Davenport North 10th (zero).
“I’m really proud of us this season,” Clinton’s Mackenzie Lange said. “I’ve never been a MAC champ with the team. I really like that we got to share that experience together and I think overall, it’s been fun. We’ve had a really good time getting to know each other this year and working — it’s been really good for us.
“It’s really refreshing being able to just breathe a second and be like, ‘Yeah, we have that championship under our belt now.’ It’s nice to breathe, relax and enjoy it.”
Struble took third-place in the No. 1 singles bracket with a 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) win over Davenport Central’s Maitreyi Shrikhande. Struble and Current were champions in No. 1 doubles, defeating Bettendorf’s Andrea Porubcin and Elizabeth Alves 3-6, 7-5 (10-5).
“It went really well,” Struble said. “We came out here with a lot of confidence since we were undefeated in dual matches against the MAC. We all were just really excited and we’re excited to play. It went really well. Anna and I played really well in our doubles match and we even had a comeback, which was really nice.
After losing the first set, we were just ready to play aggressive and that’s what we did.”
Lange placed fourth in No. 2 singles after falling to Assumption’s Ella DiIulio 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7).
Lange and senior Emily Manemann took runners-up honors in No. 2 doubles, but they didn’t have much choice — Manemann suffered a neck injury and they had to default the match. This caused Manemann to default her No. 5 singles championship match as well, taking runner-up.
“I’m still in quite a bit of pain,” Manemann said. “Not good mobility or anything.”
Lange was sad to see her teammate exit with an injury.
“I really am proud of my partner and I,” Lange said. “I think we played really well and I think she overall did really well, and I’m just so sad for her that she got taken out for her injury, but I’m proud of how well she did overall.”
Current was crowned champion in No. 3 singles, defeating Assumption’s Allison Halligan 6-3, 6-3.
“I definitely had tougher competition today,” Current said. “We practice hard as a team and we knew we were prepared to take them on.”
Current said the championship felt extra sweet after all teams missed out last year due to COVID-19.
“We’re really focused, we’re driven, we want to work together to get far,” Current said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to do that last year, so we’re really, really focused on going far this year.”
Senior Kallyn Keefer won the championship in No. 4 singles as she topped Pleasant Valley’s Aarya Joshi 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4). Keefer and Kissack were also champions in No. 3 doubles, as they took down PV’s Joshi and Hayden Evans 6-0, 2-6 (11-9).
“We both were tiebreaker queens today,” Keefer said. “We both battled really, really hard and we pushed back when we were struggling, but we came back to win, so that was good.”
Keefer said a big reason for the River Queens’ success is their relationships with one another.
“We are very, very close,” Keefer said. “Our top eight people that are here right now are all super, super close. We are able to have so much fun at practice and especially at meets together and especially at meets — it’s great.”
Kissack was the final champion for the River Queens on the day, defeating Assumption’s Addison Walter in a tiebreaker match 5-7, 6-4 (10-5).
“My teammates are really encouraging, so I wanted to win for them,” Kissack said. “I had trouble in the first set, but then with the encouragement of my team, I really came through and I played to my best ability.”
Fighting through tiebreaker sets is no easy task, but Kissack credited the team with backing her up. Clinton’s entire team were all watching the final points of her match.
“There’s a lot of mental obstacles that come with,” Kissack said. “There’s thinking down on yourself, but my teammates really anchor me and helped me through the entire match. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Supporting the team on Monday and Tuesday were senior Cammi Bengsten and junior Olivia Bailey, who are the team’s No. 7 and No. 8 players.
“A lot of times, at our actual meets against the MAC teams, we’re playing while our teammates are playing, so we don’t really get to see how they play against our opponents and what the other players that are in the top six are like in the MAC, so it was really nice to see that today and get to know some of the other girls,” Bengsten said.
Bailey said the River Queens have come a long way.
“We’ve both played tennis for a long time,” Bailey said. “We’ve grown up with all of them and it’s really nice to see how much they’ve improved, too.”
