The Clinton girls track and field team’s three state qualifiers are ready for the IGHSAU State Track and Field Meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
River Queens’ freshman Camryn Sattler will compete in the 3,000-meter run, junior Ali House will compete in the shot put and freshman Kanijah Angel will run the 100 dash.
House and Angel both placed fourth in their respective events at the State Qualifying Meet last week in Davenport, while Sattler placed third in her event.
“I’m really excited to be given the opportunity only being a freshman, but I deserved it and I’m just really excited,” Sattler said.
Sattler said she ran well at the qualifying meet and feels no pressure heading into this weekend.
“The race went really well,” Sattler said. “I went out there, stayed relaxed and then at the end, I put my kick to the finish. It was a really exciting race. This weekend, I’m going to go out there and really enjoy my time since I’m so young — have no pressure on myself and put my best effort out.
“Our girls and our team work really hard and our coaches are really proud of us. It’ll be really fun to see all of us enjoy our time out there.”
For House, she achieved a long-held goal of hers.
“I’m very excited to qualify,” House said. “It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do since seventh grade.”
House threw a 34-flat at the qualifying meet.
“Honestly, I did not throw the way I was hoping to throw,” House said. “I think it was just nerves and the whole environment was kind of intimidating, honestly.”
House’s personal record is a 36-06.5, but she’s going more the 37-38 range.
“I’ve seen some of my teammates qualify and they tell me how great it is, how they can’t wait for me to get there one day,” House said. “I just want to make people proud when I go there.”
Angel was surprised to find out she was going to state.
“I was nervous,” Angel said. “When I ran, I got fourth, so I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not even going to go, so it doesn’t even matter.’ The next day, they were like, ‘You’re going to state.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’”
“Everybody around me keeps saying, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re a freshman!’ I’m just excited and surprised, really.”
Angel said she’s changed a lot as runner since the beginning of the season. She’s ready to run at the Blue Oval.
“When I first ran varsity, I was scared,” Angel said. “Now I’m just like, ‘I’m ready to run with the big girls.’”
The state meet will be held Thursday through Saturday.
