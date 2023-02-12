CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings and Queens hosted Pleasant Valley and North Scott on Saturday morning for their final home meet of the season. 

The girls varsity team had a strong day, defeating both Pleasant Valley and North Scott with a score of 2492. North Scott took second with a 2168 and Pleasant Valley had a score of 2150 to finish in third. 

Sidney Pawski led the River Queens with a 368 two game series while Emily Whitehead had a 350 two game series for Clinton. 

The River Kings came in second place with a score of 3137 to finish just behind North Scott who bowled a 3225. Pleasant Valley took third with a 3052. 

Leading the way for Clinton was Hunter Lawrence with a 466 two game series. Charlie Pelham added a 444 two game series for the River Kings. 

The girls will bowl for a chance at state on Monday in Keokuk. The boys will bowl their state qualifier on Tuesday morning at Keokuk. 

