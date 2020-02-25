On Friday Mar. 6, Tyler Swanson will be inducted into the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Sukup Center in Ames on the Iowa State campus in conjunction with the Iowa State golf coaches clinic. Paul Niedermeyer, Tyler’s high school coach and Jay Horton, Tyler’s college coach at ISU will be introducing Tyler for the Hall of Fame. The ceremony begins at 12:00 noon on March 6th.
Tyler won the Iowa State 4A Golf Championship in the fall of 2001 during his senior year at Clinton Country Club with rounds of 72 - 65 for a 137 total. Tyler currently holds two records in the Iowa High School Athletic Association state golf history book for his performance at that state tournament; (1) most strokes under par at -7 for 36 holes, and (2) biggest margin of victory over 2nd place at 11 strokes.
During his high school career at CHS Tyler was the MAC champ twice...his junior and senior year….played in every high school meet / match during his 4 years at CHS and his score counted for the team in every event that he played in. He currently holds many of the records at CHS and many of these will be tough to beat, if at all.
Also during his high school days, Tyler qualified for a national team that traveled overseas and played the Canadian National at St Andrews. In order to do that Tyler had to win a tournament in O’Fallon, MO., go to Walt Disney World in Florida and win a tournament there and that got him on the team. This was between his junior and senior year in high school.
Following Tyler’s high school career he went on to play golf at Iowa State for two years, where he was a successful player on the ISU squad for two years. Tyler won the Quad City Am Tour during the Spring and Summer of 2003 which qualified him to play in the John Deere Classic in the Fall of 2003. This would have been after his freshman year in college. Quite the accomplishment for a college freshman to compete and make the cut in a pro tournament. While at ISU Tyler also qualified and played in every event during his two years while he competed for the Cyclones.
Tyler’s competitive golf career at ISU was tragically cut short when on May 2, 2004 he and ISU teammate Curtis Foster left Iowa City late one night to drive back to Ames and fell asleep and their car went off the road. Tyler was thrown from the car and suffered several injuries which ended his competitive golf career at ISU. Tyler has continued in the game of golf as he gives private lessons in the area and was the Fulton High School golf coach for three years, where he coached two individuals that advanced to the state tournament.
