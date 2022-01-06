CLNITON – Although they didn’t come away with the higher team score Thursday night in their home opener, but they saw things they’re going to take from.
Afterall, they were wrestling the No. 4 team in Class 2A. Davenport Assumption came to Yourd Gymnasium for the first wrestling dual meet of the year in Clinton, and the Knights won 56-24.
“We fought well all night,” head coach Dustin Caldwell said. Caldwell is in his fourth year at the helm of the River King program. “This was our first competition back so I think the nerves were there a little bit. I would like to see us get to our offense a little but overall I think they fought really well.”
The River Kings started the night out with a win. Junior Luke Jennings kicked off the meet with a pin of Assumption’s Michael Macias at 145-pounds.
“It got the crowd into it, got the team into it a little bit,” Caldwell said. “He’s been working really hard. He rarely says a word, but you know he’s working. I think he’s finally taking on that leadership role which is good to see.”
Two other River Kings added wins by fall to their records. Junior Ajai Russell found himself in position for a pin right in front of the home bench, and got the job done in 1:03 in the first period.
In the last match of the night, freshman Brady Jennings capped the night with another pin. Jennings won by fall over Assumption’s Kaleb Kreinbring at 1:32.
Those were the three wins on the night for Clinton. Their other six points came from an open match by the Knights. Clinton also had two open spots in the match.
“It is an individual sport, but when everyone does their job we always end up having a chance in every match,” Caldwell said. “Keeping it close, or maybe even pulling out wins we’re not supposed to, that’s what keeps us going and how we build on things and move forward.”
Even though those were the only wins on the night for the Kings, Caldwell saw plenty to be happy about, especially with a young roster. The River Kings wrestle four freshman and one sophomore on their varsity roster and have just three seniors on the team. For four of them, this was the very first meet in front of a home crowd.
Ty Jurgenson was in a tight match with Allen Catour at 160-pounds, keeping the score just 2-0 after the first two minutes. Through the first five minutes, he kept it to just a five point or less deficit before getting in a bad position and pinned at 5:17.
Sophomore Mason Luckritz kept his ground at 170-pounds as well, spinning out of a couple of bad positions before losing by fall in the second period.
Even Jaden Heath, another freshman, twisted out of a couple of possible pins. Although near falls aren’t ideal, they show room for eventually switching the momentum of the match.
“That’s what we talk about,” Caldwell said. “If you can’t win, you don’t get pinned. I think they did a very good job of that. Building off that, we have to get to our offense quicker and get to our offense at all, then close that gap for the rest of the season.”
The River Kings are back in action this Saturday. They travel to Linn-Marr for a varsity invitational.
Even without a dual win, he saw plenty to build off of heading into the second half of the season. The River Kings are working towards Class 3A district wrestling at North Scott in a little over a month. They’ll compete for state spots at The Pit on Feb. 12.
“I think getting late into a match, we always have a chance,” Caldwell said. “Our conditioning is right where it needs to be right now getting ready to peak in a couple of weeks. We to need to fine tune a couple of the offensive things and I think we’ll be in good shape.”
