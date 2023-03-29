CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens and Kings picked up a doubleheader sweep of Marquette Catholic on Tuesday night to open up their season on the right track.
The girls began the evening with a stalemate match that saw neither team wanting to give in. Both teams were tied at half although the River Queens were controlling pace of play almost the entire time.
It was a similar story in the second half as neither Clinton or Marquette Catholic could find the back of the net. After 80 minutes of play, both sides were at a dead even draw and needed overtime.
Even through two overtimes neither team scored and it would go to a shootout. In the shootout, Avery Dohrn, Ashtyn Dorhn and Page Zaehringer buried their penalty shots while Clinton goaltender Livia Watters kept Marquette Catholic goalless to secure the win.
The River Queens will play again at West Liberty on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.
The boys followed up the girls on Coan Field after a long wait for the first game to finish. However, Clinton found themselves down 1-0 early after Marquette Catholic scored within the first eight minutes of the game.
The River Kings did not falter though as Jose Escobar tied the game with a goal in the first half. Both teams went into the break tied at one.
Out of the half, Kevin Escobar gave Clinton their first lead of the game before Jose notched his second goal of the day to ultimately give Clinton a 3-1 win. Sabir Akiti and Kevin Escobar also notched assists in the win.
The River Kings are back at home on Thursday evening when they host Maquoketa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.