Clinton, IA – September 6th, 2023 – YWCA Clinton kicks off each September with the Clinton Half Marathon. Touted as one of the best marathons in the area – “It's a tough run but you feel accomplished when you are done!" says half marathoner, Shanna Krogman. This year, the 11th Annual Clinton Half Marathon, will be begin at 7:30am on Sunday, September 10th.
Since its inception 11 years ago, the Clinton Half Marathon has hosted runners from 3 different countries, 24 different states and 206 zip codes.
As the Clinton Community prepares for this year’s run, the following are some of the highlights from past years’ races:
- Even though last years run came with rain, the Clinton Half Marathon had 258 finishers from 81 different zip codes and 10 different states.
- The fastest completion of the Clinton Half Marathon last year was Dalton Rice clocking at 1:13:43.
- The Clinton Half Marathon averages over 100 volunteers each year.
- This year, the Clinton Half Marathon is sponsored by 28 local businesses.
For spectators wanting to make the most out of this year’s race, the following are a few important items to consider:
- Throughout the race, there is special and encouraging entertainment complete with a bagpiper extraordinaire.
- Volunteers will be helping in the following areas: race route, packet pick-up, race route clean up, etc. There is still time to volunteer as well. Contact the YWCA to find out more.
- The half marathoners start and finish at the 200 block of 5th Avenue South. Cheer them on when they begin and let your cheers inspire them to finish strong.
YWCA Clinton has hosted the Clinton Half Marathon for 11 consecutive years with all proceeds from the half marathon going directly to support the mission of YWCA to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. To learn more about YWCA programs and services, or how you can get involved, visit the YWCA Clinton website at ywcaclinton.org or call (563)242-2110.
