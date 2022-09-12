CLINTON – It was a cold and rainy Sunday morning but that did not stop runners and walkers from competing in the annual Clinton Half Marathon.
Runners were able to compete in three different events – The 5K, 10K and the half marathon. The races began at 7:30, and it rained pretty hard for the first hour or so of the race.
Brad Theyerl crossed the finish line first in the 5K with a time of 17:45. Tate Ruden came in second place with a 21:32 and Jonah Sommerfeld came in third with at 22:38.
For the women’s 5K, Natalie Krogman placed first with a time of 24:41. Megan Edens was right behind her at 24:54 and Maggie Kenney was in third with a time of 25:21.
In the 10K, Evan Tuisl crossed the finish line first with a stellar 37:05. Jared Liles placed second for the men’s 10K with a time of 41:34. Kennedy Douglas came in third place with a 42:44.
For the women’s 10K, Heather Maddasion came in first place, crossing the finish line with a time of 50:31. Cindy Weets was right behind her with a 50:39 and Diane Dahl placed third with a 54:35.
Dalton Rice eased his way through the half marathon. Rice crossed the finish line 15 minutes before anybody else, recording a time of 1:13:43. In second place was Brent Blanchard with a 1:28:44 and Darren Lainhart finished in third with a time of 1:30:32.
Kristi Choate was the first female to make it back to the finish line with a half marathon time of 1:43:49. Behind her was Shanna Krogman, who came in second with a run of 1:47:31. Abby Mussmann finished in third with a time of 2:00:45.
