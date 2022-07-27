CLINTON - For the first time in the three year lifespan of the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPYs), the event was held in person. 

"It's really cool. I was talking to some of the coaches and we were talking about how we're blessed with so many wonderful athletes that we have around here. It's cool night to get honored like this. It's a very neat event." Easton Valley football coach Tony Johnson said.

Every nominee and their families who could attend the event was gathered together in the Clinton Middle School gymnasium as they waited for their name to be called. 

It was an exciting event that has never been done before in the past do to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. 

Athletes from the area sat in their seats and heard the winners be called. They were able to receive their glass rewards in person around other athletes that they have competed against their entire life. 

"I thought it was pretty cool to see all the best athletes in the area at an in person event and to be awarded among them." CHAPY Male Athlete of the Year Jai Jensen said.

It was an event that feels like it will grow bigger and bigger after a successful first in person ceremony. 

Awards were given in every sport that kids compete in locally along with bigger awards being headlined by Coach of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and finally team of the year.

"What a great honor to be recognized for a great group of kids that performed well for us. We had a magical year and we capped it off in the state championship." Johnson said. "I accept this with my whole staff. It's not one guy that does all this. It's a great honor and I'm excited to take it back to Easton Valley"

For the first time this year the finalists were announced. They were chosen by Carie Kuehn, Gary Determan and myself, Eric Schweizer. Each winner was given a glass trophy and a certificate after being named to the honor. 

Once again congratulations to all those nominated and your 2021-2022 CHAPY winners are here below.

Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Lucas Goble – Camanche 

Boys Wrestler of the Year 

Eric Kinkaid - Camanche

Girls Bowler of the Year

Michelle Stewart – Camanche 

Team of the Year 

Central Dewitt – Boys Basketball

Girls Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year 

Ava Morris, Central DeWitt

Girls Golfer of the Year

Anna Hurning – Central DeWitt 

Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year 

Shawn Gilbert - Central DeWitt

Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Taylor Veach - Central DeWitt

Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year

Allie Meadows – Central DeWitt

Boys Track Runner of the Year

Tristan Rheingans – Central DeWitt

Girls Track Field Athlete of the Year 

Soren Maricle -Central Dewitt 

Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Emma Grace Hartman- Central DeWitt 

Male Athlete of the Year 

Jai Jensen, Clinton

Girls Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year

Makayla Howard, Clinton

Girls Tennis Player of the Year 

Abby Struble – Clinton 

Anna Current – Clinton 

Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Camryn Sattler - Clinton

Boys Bowler of the Year

Cooper Kohl – Clinton 

Boys Track Field Athlete of the Year

Keegan Krause – Clinton 

Boys Baseball Batter of the Year

Jai Jensen – Clinton 

 

Coach of the Year

Tony Johnson, Easton Valley 

Boys Football Offensive Player of the Year

Conor Gruver, Easton Valley

Boys Football Defensive Player of the Year 

Keegan VanKampen, Fulton

Boys Golfer of the Year 

Ian Wiebenga – Fulton 

Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Brock Mason – Fulton

Boys Baseball Field Player of the Year

Drew Dykstra – Fulton 

Boys/Girls Relay Team of the Year 

Fulton girls 4x200 

Abbigail Thyne – Mikayla Gazo – Lauren Mahoney- Annaka Hackett 

 

Boys/Girls Swimmer of the Year 

Katherine Henson, Morrison

 

Female Athlete of the Year

Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace 

Boys Soccer Player of the Year 

Marcus Blount – Prince of Peace 

Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year

Allie Meadows – Central DeWitt

Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year 

Marcus Blount - Prince of Peace

Girls Track Runner of the Year

Ellie Rickertsen – Northeast 

Girls Softball Batter of the Year

Brynnlin Kroymann - Northeast

Girls Softball Field Player of the Year

Madison Kluever  – Northeast 

