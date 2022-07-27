CLINTON - For the first time in the three year lifespan of the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPYs), the event was held in person.
"It's really cool. I was talking to some of the coaches and we were talking about how we're blessed with so many wonderful athletes that we have around here. It's cool night to get honored like this. It's a very neat event." Easton Valley football coach Tony Johnson said.
Every nominee and their families who could attend the event was gathered together in the Clinton Middle School gymnasium as they waited for their name to be called.
It was an exciting event that has never been done before in the past do to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.
Athletes from the area sat in their seats and heard the winners be called. They were able to receive their glass rewards in person around other athletes that they have competed against their entire life.
"I thought it was pretty cool to see all the best athletes in the area at an in person event and to be awarded among them." CHAPY Male Athlete of the Year Jai Jensen said.
It was an event that feels like it will grow bigger and bigger after a successful first in person ceremony.
Awards were given in every sport that kids compete in locally along with bigger awards being headlined by Coach of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and finally team of the year.
"What a great honor to be recognized for a great group of kids that performed well for us. We had a magical year and we capped it off in the state championship." Johnson said. "I accept this with my whole staff. It's not one guy that does all this. It's a great honor and I'm excited to take it back to Easton Valley"
For the first time this year the finalists were announced. They were chosen by Carie Kuehn, Gary Determan and myself, Eric Schweizer. Each winner was given a glass trophy and a certificate after being named to the honor.
Once again congratulations to all those nominated and your 2021-2022 CHAPY winners are here below.
Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Lucas Goble – Camanche
Boys Wrestler of the Year
Eric Kinkaid - Camanche
Girls Bowler of the Year
Michelle Stewart – Camanche
Team of the Year
Central Dewitt – Boys Basketball
Girls Volleyball Defensive Player of the Year
Ava Morris, Central DeWitt
Girls Golfer of the Year
Anna Hurning – Central DeWitt
Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
Shawn Gilbert - Central DeWitt
Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Taylor Veach - Central DeWitt
Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
Allie Meadows – Central DeWitt
Lilly Isenhour – Prince of Peace
Boys Track Runner of the Year
Tristan Rheingans – Central DeWitt
Girls Track Field Athlete of the Year
Soren Maricle -Central Dewitt
Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Emma Grace Hartman- Central DeWitt
Male Athlete of the Year
Jai Jensen, Clinton
Girls Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year
Makayla Howard, Clinton
Girls Tennis Player of the Year
Abby Struble – Clinton
Anna Current – Clinton
Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
Camryn Sattler - Clinton
Boys Bowler of the Year
Cooper Kohl – Clinton
Boys Track Field Athlete of the Year
Keegan Krause – Clinton
Boys Baseball Batter of the Year
Jai Jensen – Clinton
Coach of the Year
Tony Johnson, Easton Valley
Boys Football Offensive Player of the Year
Conor Gruver, Easton Valley
Boys Football Defensive Player of the Year
Keegan VanKampen, Fulton
Boys Golfer of the Year
Ian Wiebenga – Fulton
Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Brock Mason – Fulton
Boys Baseball Field Player of the Year
Drew Dykstra – Fulton
Boys/Girls Relay Team of the Year
Fulton girls 4x200
Abbigail Thyne – Mikayla Gazo – Lauren Mahoney- Annaka Hackett
Boys/Girls Swimmer of the Year
Katherine Henson, Morrison
Female Athlete of the Year
Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace
Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Marcus Blount – Prince of Peace
Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year
Allie Meadows – Central DeWitt
Lilly Isenhour – Prince of Peace
Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year
Marcus Blount - Prince of Peace
Girls Track Runner of the Year
Ellie Rickertsen – Northeast
Girls Softball Batter of the Year
Brynnlin Kroymann - Northeast
Girls Softball Field Player of the Year
Madison Kluever – Northeast
