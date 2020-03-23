2020 All-Area Girls Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Emily Schipper, Senior, Fulton
The season: The unanimous all-conference first team selection led Fulton in scoring and rebounds, scoring 12 points per game and seven rebounds. She also had 1.5 blocks and two assists a game. She finished with 961 career points for the Steamers, and is a Clinton Herald Player of the Year finalist.
The last word: “Emily is the player that could stretch the defense out, hitting multiple long range three pointers while being able to dominate the interior. She never tired, played relentless and was a huge catalyst in helping us reach the regional championship game for the second straight season.” -Fulton head coach Mike Menchaca
Claire Abbott, Senior, Northeast
The season: Abbott was the scoring leader for the Rebels, averaging 13.1 points a game and pulling down 172 total rebounds. That included averaging 20 points per game with three double-doubles in the final six games of the season. Abbott also had a team-high 25 blocks. Abbott received All-Region 5 honors along with all-conference honors. She’s a Player of the Year finalist for 2020.
The last word: “Claire is a true leader for out team this year. Claire is an amazing role model not only for the girls on our team but also for students in the entire school. She struggled a bit from the line at the start of the year but her hard work and desire to improve paid off.” -Northeast head coach Johnny Driscoll
Taylor Veach, Sophomore, Central DeWitt
The season: Veach, a first team all-state selection, averaged 20.5 points a game for the ranked Sabers. She shot nearly 54 percent from the field, draining 47 threes (40.9 percent). She also led in rebounding, finishing with 140 on the season. She’s a Clinton Herald Player of the Year finalist for 2020.
The last word: “Taylor’s number speak for herself as one of the performance leaders for the area, if not the state. However, Taylor really shines when it comes to her effort, dedication and high character. She’s one of our hardest workers who not only pushes herself to get better but pushes her teammates as well.” -Central DeWitt head coach Chad Specht
Anabel Blount, Junior, Prince of Peace
The season: Blount was the leading scorer for the Irish for the third straight year, finishing with 14.5 points a game. She attempted a team-high 152 free throws, led the team in blocks and was the second leading rebounder. Blount was a unanimous Tri-River East first team selection.
The last word: “A joy to coach. She makes our coaching staff look smart. Her rebounding, scoring, tough defense and attitude set her apart from most athletes. She’s our leader through actions and words on and off the court.” -Prince of Peace head coach David Nelson
Allie Meadows, Sophomore, Central DeWitt
The season: Meadows, an all-state selection, averaged over 15 points per contest, shooting over 40 percent from the field. She also was the third leading rebounder and had a team-high 45 assists and 51 steals.
The last word: “Allie’s passion for the game never takes a day off, whether it’s at practice, open gym or game time. While she’s a lethal weapon offensively, Allie is an absolute catalyst on the defensive end of the floor. Her drive to succeed bleeds over to the other teammates and is an example of what our program is all about.” -Central DeWitt head coach Chad Specht
SECOND TEAM
Tarah Wehde, Senior, Camanche
The season: Wehde played her second year of varsity basketball and led the Indians in multiple categories. She was the leading scorer with 7.1 points a game, draining a team-high 37 threes (35.6 percent from three point range). She was the leading rebounder, pulling down 50 more than any other teammate, and led in steals with 32 this year.
The last word: “Tarah played a pivotal role in our success this year. Basketball is not Tarah’s first sport and she wasn’t going to go out at first, but she did and she led us this year. Most team knew that Tarah was our pivotal player and would take her away.” -Camanche head coach Andrew Carbajal
Lilly Isenhour, Sophomore, Prince of Peace
The season: As a sophomore, Isenhour led the team with 269 rebounds, averaging in double-digits on the board. She also averaged over 11 points a game, shooting over 42 percent form the field. She ended with 43 steals and 10 blocks as well. Isenhour was a unanimous first team selection for the Tri-Rivers East.
The last word: “A very physical player. Her rebounding and scoring is near the top in the state. As a sophomore, I believe her future is very bright.” -Prince of Peace head coach David Nelson
Elle Davis, Junior, Clinton
The season: Davis started for the first year, averaging double-digit points from the point guard position. She shot 32 percent from the three point line, draining a team-high 48 this season. Those 48 makes broke the school record for makes-attempts. She was an all-conference honorable mention.
The last word: “Elle had big shoes to fill with the graduation of Megan Gandrup, last year’s Clinton Herald Player of the Year. Davis has a passion for basketball and her teammates rely on her every minute of the game.” -Clinton head coach Cathy Marx
RaeAnn Carlson, Senior, Easton Valley
The season: Carlson was the leading scorer (11) and leading rebounder (8.5) for the River Hawks this season, shooting 40 percent from the field. She also ended with a team-high 19 blocks and had 33 steals (second on the team) throughout the year. Carlson was a second team all-conference selection.
The last word:
Emma Fowler, Senior, Northeast
The season: Fowler averaged in double-digits for the Rebels, picking up a handful of double-doubles as the team’s second leading rebounder. She hits a team-high 22 threes this year, shooting 32 percent from beyond the arc and finished with a 39 percent field goal percentage.
The last word: “After a change in our game plan this year, Emma could be seen getting the rebound on defense and taking the ball the length of the floor for a layup or finding the open teammate. her attention to detail in practice and wanting to do every drill or individual skill to perfection shows her competitive mentality.” -Northeast head coach Johnny Driscoll
THIRD TEAM
Makenzie Cooley, Junior, Clinton
The season: Cooley was one of the top rebounders in the state with an average of 12.2 boards per game, pulling down 258 total. That broke the Clinton High school record for rebounds by over 20. She was also the second leading scorer with 6.5 points a game, earning MAC honorable mention all-conference.
The last word: “Makenzie dominated on the boards on both sides of the ball. Her blue collar work mentality was respected by her teammates and opposing teams. Cooley has the grit and ability to track the ball until it is in her hands.” -Clinton head coach Cathy Marx
Liz Fish, Junior, Fulton
The season: Fish averaged eight points a contest from the point guard role, dishing out two assists and averaging 2.5 steals to lead the team. She also pulled down four boards. She was an honorable mention all-conference selection.
The last word: “Liz did so many things defensively to help our team. She not only played 30 minutes a game, she had the ball in her hands all game while being our best defender. She worked hard to stop the other teams best option as she did in a tough fight against [No. 2] Amboy, holding them to their lowest scoring total of the year.” -Fulton head coach Mike Menchaca
Shelby Veltrop, Freshman, Morrison
The season: As a freshman, Veltrop was the lone member of the Fillies to average in double digits with 11 points per contest. She also led on the rebounding end of things, averaging nearly nine a game with 3.1 blocks per game as well. Her 1.2 steals a game and 1.8 assists also put her near the top of the team in each category.
The last word:
Sydney McNeil, Junior, Easton Valley
The season: McNeil was the second leading rebounder, averaging 5.5 boards a game.She also averaged nearly 11 points a game, shooting 40 percent from the field and a team-high 71 percent from the free throw line. McNeil was an honorable mention all-conference selection.
The last word: “McNeil did not start the first three games but then game off the bench in Game 4 and scored 19 points. That secured her starting position for the remainder of the year. McNeil was 71 percent from the line and has the ability to play down low and on the perimeter. I see McNeil being our leader next year, she has an incredible work ethic and is very coachable.” -Easton Valley head coach Chad Gruver
Carrie Willoughby, Freshman, Unity Christian
The season: Willoughby served as a point guard for a young Unity team, averaging 8.5 points a game, including a season-high 18. She also pulled down 3.8 rebounds a game and averaged two steals, earning first-team all-conference honors and the Knights’ Offensive Player of the Year.
The last word: “Carrie is an outstanding athlete. She works extremely hard on and off the court and is always looking for areas to improve. She always looked for ways to help her team and handled the pressure of being a team captain with humility.” -Unity head coach Jessica Hollewell
HONORABLE MENTION
Alexis Ehlers, Junior, Northeast
Sydney Stoll, Senior, Easton Valley
Sarah Driscoll, Senior, Easton Valley
Molly Shannon, Junior, Clinton
Paige Kuehl, Junior, Prince of Peace
Isabel Hansen, Junior, Prince of Peace
Talbot Kinney, Junior ,Central DeWitt
Michelle Striley, Freshman, Unity Christian
Allison Tegeler, Freshman, Unity Christian
Kylie Collachia, Junior, Fulton
Lauren Snyder, Sophomore, Camanche
Aubrey Carstensen, Sophomore, Camanche
Kendra Fisher, Sophomore, Morrison
Player of the Year Finalists:
Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt
Emily Schipper, Fulton
Claire Abbott, Northeast
Coach of the Year Finalist:
Johnny Driscoll, Northeast
Past Players of the Year:
2019 Megan Gandrup, Clinton
2018 Marly Bussa, Camanche
2017 Courtney Schnoor, Camanche
2016 Amanda Brainerd, Central DeWitt
Past Coaches of the Year:
2019 Mike Menchaca, Fulton
2018 Andy Eberhart, Clinton
2017 Joe Kilburg, Easton Valley
2016 Julie Schroeder, Erie
2015 Todd Borrison, Camanche and Don Robinson, Prophetstown
