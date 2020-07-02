Clinton honors 2018 Hall of Fame Class

Carie Kuehn/Clinton Herald The Clinton High School Athletics Hall of Fame Wall sits in the newest athletic addition at Clinton High.

The Clinton High School Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for September 5, 2020, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2020 induction will be rescheduled for a time when social gatherings are permitted and safe.

The 2020 Hall of Fame induction class includes Kevin Hart, Amanda Koester-Schroeder, Cindy Rasche, Baron Hendricks, Ethan Holmes, David Johnson, and James Ough.

“We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s hall of fame class at a time when we can gather safely and comfortably.” Andy Eberhart, CHS Activities Director.

