The Clinton High School Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for September 5, 2020, has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2020 induction will be rescheduled for a time when social gatherings are permitted and safe.
The 2020 Hall of Fame induction class includes Kevin Hart, Amanda Koester-Schroeder, Cindy Rasche, Baron Hendricks, Ethan Holmes, David Johnson, and James Ough.
“We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s hall of fame class at a time when we can gather safely and comfortably.” Andy Eberhart, CHS Activities Director.
