The Clinton High School Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for September 5, 2020, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 induction will be rescheduled for a time when social gatherings are permitted and safe.
The hall of fame weekend kicks off with a parade of inductees at a home River King football game, complete with the dinner and induction ceremony the Saturday night of the weekend. The event, emceed by KROS radio host and hall of fame member Gary Determan, is attended by many dozens of community members and Clinton High alumni and students.
The 2020 Hall of Fame induction class includes Kevin Hart, Amanda Koester-Schroeder, Cindy Rasche, Baron Hendricks, Ethan Holmes, David Johnson, and James Ough.
“We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s hall of fame class at a time when we can gather safely and comfortably,” CHS Activities Director Andy Eberhart said.
The Clinton Herald will have more on the new plans for the induction ceremony as they are decided in the future. The Clinton Herald will also feature stories on all of the individual inductees nearer the date of the induction.
