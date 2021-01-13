Due to the latest proclamation issued by Governor Kim Reynolds, Clinton High School will be making the following modifications to it’s spectator limitations at sporting events:
Households
For home events, athletes and coaches will receive a gate pass for each member of their household (minimum 4). A household is defined as members of a family that reside at the same residence on a daily basis. Each household is expected to sit together and socially distance themselves while sitting in the gym. A gate pass and paid admission will grant entry to the event.
For away events, athletes and coaches will receive two gate passes. This is consistent with all Mississippi Athletic Conference schools.
Students
A limited number of gate passes will be made available for Clinton High School students to attend an event at CHS. Passes will be given out in the high school main office on a first come, first serve basis. Student Pass recipients must sit in specified area and must abide by social distancing rules.
Community
A limited number of gate passes will be available for community members to attend events at Clinton High School on a first come, first serve basis. Passes will be available at the CHS ticket booth on the day of the event, thirty minutes prior to the start of the event.
Bowling Events
Due to the lack of spectator seating in bowling alleys, the MAC has determined that only home team spectators may attend and those must have a gate pass.
Tournament Spectators
The number of spectators allowed at tournaments will be determined by the number of teams attending the event and the amount of spectator seating available.
Thanks for everyone’s patience and understanding during these challenging times.
