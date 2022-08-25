CLINTON – Clinton High School will induct seven new members to their athletic hall of fame on Friday night.
Their will be six individuals and one team inducted in the 2022 class. Those being Jessica Geronzin Heiar (1995), Bryan Petersen (2005), Byron Tate (2008), Jake Mangler (2010), Steve Cagley, the Boys Golf Teams of 1979 & 1980 and legacy inductee Edward Murphy (1914).
“The main criteria is that all these people were all very important and influential to CHS in some capacity. You have Steve Cagley getting into it as a contributor. You’ll see in his bio that he has donated to the high school and many activities for thirty plus years. You also will see those two state championship teams going in.” New Clinton Activities Director Kevin Behr said.
Edward Murphy is this years legacy inductee. Murphys family will be in attendance both nights to celebrate.
“They try and have one each year as a legacy. This year it is Ed Murphy.” Behr said.
The inductees are chosen by a hall of fame committee. This committee meets together and brings cases for different athletes, teams and influential figures to be inducted to the CHS hall of fame.
“There is a hall of fame committee made up of 10 people and they meet three times a year. They come in with their own ideas for nominations and they will start trimming down a list. At the end of the year they will vote and the top vote getters will get inducted.” Behr said.
The CHS hall of fame began in 2013 and you have to be out of school for 10 years before you are eligible.
“You have to be out for 10 years to be eligible to be inducted. David Johnson was one of those first ballot hall of famers when he was inducted a few years ago.” Behr said.
Not only will these inductees be celebrated at the football game on Friday night but also will be celebrated on Saturday at a hall of fame banquet inside the common area at Clinton high school.
“Saturday we’ll have a ceremony that starts at four and will be hosted in our commons. We will then have supper for about an hour and then we will move into our theatre where the inductees will be presented with an award presentation.” Behr said.
The majority of the inductees will be in attendance with only a few from the golf team missing and one of the inductees.
“I believe we have one inductee that can’t make it but for the Saturday dinner we are expecting 150 to 200 people.” Behr said.
For Behr this is his first time organizing the hall of fame event but he is excited about the opportunity and is encouraging the community to come on out Saturday evening to celebrate.
“It’s exciting but nerve racking. We’ve always done a really good job here of putting on athletic events at night and I know that hall of fame event is a very classy and well run organization and event.” Behr said.
The hall of fame banquet begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are still available and can be purchased for 12 dollars ahead of time and 15 dollars if you buy them at the door. To purchase ahead of time contact Melissa Baker at Clinton High School.
