CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings and Queens hosted a cross country scrimmage at Emma Young Park on Tuesday evening.
Northeast and Camanche joined Clinton in a scrimmage to break into the season and get that first meet out of the way. This was not an official meet but the kids were able to get out on the course before Clinton hosts an official meet next week.
Clinton will host eight other school next Tuesday, August 30 at Emma Young Park starting at 4:30 p.m. Both Northeast and Camanche will begin their season at that meet as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.