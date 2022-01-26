Clinton junior Lucas Weiner has quickly become a huge part of the way the Clinton boys varsity basketball offense operates.
And because he still has a whole season dressed in the River King black and red, it looks like he’s set up to stay that way into next year, too.
Weiner is the leading scorer for the River Kings with 14.2 points a game and by far the leading junior offensively. His two teammates also averaging double digits a game are both seniors.
He’s already had some monstrous games for the River Kings, such as a 26-point game against Muscatine last week and a 25-point performance against Davenport West.
“He’s key to what we want to do offensively,” head coach Andy Eberhart said about his starting forward. “We want to establish a post-presence and he can do that. He can go inside, outside – he’s got a nice left-handed stroke.”
Weiner also pulls down an average of 8.2 rebounds a game, leading the rest of the team by three or more. That also ranked third overall in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, and he leads the MAC in defensive boards.
His height definitely plays a positive factor in his success this season. Weiner is a tall and lanky 6-08.
A lot of his shots come off of short to mid-range jumpshots. He even puts in a three-pointer every now and then.
“[I want to improve] my shooting, and being more all around,” Weiner said. “That’s what I worked on in the offseason because I know it can throw people off. I want to be able to knock down those open shots on the perimeter when the come to me.”
He plays smooth and quick – using more of his finesse on the shooting aspect rather than strength o the block. He’s shooting close to 50 percent from the field on the year.
“I think my footwork is pretty good,” Weiner said. “That plus I have a soft touch around the basket. I want to be able to play everywhere – inside and outside. The same thing on defense.”
After this season wraps up for Clinton, Weiner will be heading into the 2022-2023 school year as a senior leader on the squad. Although he’s already improved and become a mainstay in the Clinton roster, head coach Andy Eberhart hopes to see a few more steps forward as he comes in for his final season.
“He’s got to get stronger and play more physical ,” Eberhart said. “I’d like to see him be a little meaner on the offensive end and get his position by the basket.”
His long arms help him grab plenty out of the air, but it’s not quite consistent yet. Weiner has games where he’s dropping 20-plus and he’s had four double-double performances so far this year. They’ve become more common as the season has progressed, but there have been games where he’s in the single digits in both rebounding and scoring.
That’s something Eberhart is hoping will change with another year of experience in MAC basketball.
“He’s got to keep demanding the ball,” Eberhart said. “They’re taking away one of his moves, so he has to come up with a counter move and go both ways with his back to the basket. I challenged him this week to do that, and he did try. We’ll just keep working on that.”
Basketball is a passion for Weiner and he’s setting himself up for a successful career and an exciting senior season next year. Being a River King is something he’s proud of, and he’s hoping to take his experiences in the MAC and use them to continue his basketball career even farther than Yourd Gymnasium.
“I’ve always wanted to play basketball,” Weiner said. “It’s always been my dream to be on this court.
“My goal senior year is get some colleges and try to play on that next level.”
