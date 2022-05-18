Clinton boys track and field is back at state and their young runners are ready to go. Junior runners Addison Binnie and Jeremy Galloway both qualified for state last week in Class 4A.
After qualifying for state in the 400-meter dash as a sophomore, Binnie is back, but this time in two events.
“It’s kind of cool to go back again. I was trying to go for a couple more events but two is cool, too,” Binnie said.
Binnie qualified for the 100-meter dash last Thursday with a time of 11.47. He also ran a 51.98 in the 400-meter dash to put himself back in that event for the second consecutive year.
“I got to be fast. I want to get out the box pretty good,” Binnie said. “I’m just going to run really hard and if I do that, I feel like I can compete for a higher place than what I am seeded,” Binnie said.
On the other hand, for Galloway this is his first year, qualifying for the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.22
“I’m really happy, this is my first time going. I didn’t think I was going to get in, but I ran my butt off and here I am,” Galloway said. “I’m going in with a strong mindset, staying in the zone and taking that negative atmosphere out of here.”
Galloway enters the meet in the final spot of 24 qualifiers. His goals are to just keep on climbing.
“My mindset is to run a consecutive 26 or 27 second on each 200. I’m just trying to place higher and get a good time,” Galloway said.
This young core is helping to build a bright spot for the future of Clinton track and field.
“Addison, Jeremy and Ajai [Russell] are going to be big for us. This experience is going to help build the program to the next level,” head coach Kellen Schneeberger said.
Galloway will compete in 400-meter hurdles at Drake Stadium at 11:30 a.m., Thursday morning. His teammate Binnie will follow that up, competing in the 100-meter dash prelims at 1:12 p.m. before competing again in the 400-meter dash prelims at 1:50 p.m.
