CLINTON – The River Queens picked up their first loss in MAC play on Tuesday night, falling to the Assumption Knights in three sets.
“We learned that we can compete with any team. Assumption is a very strong team, they’re a very complete team, they bring a lot to the table and our girls battled.” Clinton coach Amber Griswold said.
Set one was not a good showing for the River Queens. They allowed the Knights to get up big early. The Knights went up 22-7, utilizing their high rising hitters to make it difficult for Clinton.
The Knights would close out set one out of a River Queen timeout, picking up a 25-9 victory.
“Even after set one where things didn’t go well for us, we battled back. We fought a little deeper, we made some adjustments and to be honest that’s what I asked the girls to do. I asked them to fight and they did.” Griswold said.
In set two the Knights continued to stay ahead of Clinton, jumping out to a 5-4 advantage right away. They would push the lead to 15-11 before calling a timeout.
The River Queens pulled within three, 19-16 and Assumption once again called a timeout. This one stayed close but the Knights closed it out 25-21.
“We focused on our passing. We really talked about getting our block set to our hitters and reading them well.” Griswold said.
Set three started out back and forth with each team being knotted up at five a piece. The River Queens were able to make adjustments which led to much cleaner volleyball from their end.
The Knights took a 12-9 lead before extending it to 19-14 later on. Clinton called their timeout to try and get back into but it was too late and Assumption completed the sweep with a 25-20 set 3 win.
Clinton plays again on Thursday with their game at Maquoketa at 7:30 p.m. They will then host a tournament this Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
