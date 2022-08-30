CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings and Queens hosted eight different schools at Emma Young Park on Tuesday evening for their Clinton Schoolhouse Open to kickoff the 2022 cross country season.
Central DeWitt had two top five finishers in the boys race. Ben Zimmer placed fourth with an 18:03.6 while his teammate Caleb Olson came in fifth with an 18:07.8.
Luke Jennings led the River Kings, placing tenth with an 18:53.2. Carter Jargo placed in twelfth place as he was the top finisher for Northeast with a time of 19:05.2.
On the girls side of things, Camryn Sattler was the top finisher for Clinton, placing out of the field of 37. She ran a 21:36.4.
Cenady Soenksen was the leader for Northeast, placing in eighth with a 21:52.9.
The River Kings and Queens compete again on Thursday at the Bob Brown Invitational hosted by Regina Catholic at 4 p.m.
