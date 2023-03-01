The Little Queens program recently had four teams qualify for the Heartland States Basketball Championship for 2023 at the annual Clinton Little Queens tournament.
Teams finishing first and second in a qualifying tournament earn a spot in the state tournament in Sioux City on March 10-12. The fourth and seventh grade teams (the 2nd time qualifying for the seventh grade team) finished first at the tournament, while the fifth and sixth grade teams placed second to qualify.
The Heartland States Basketball Championship features top teams from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The 4th, 5th and 6th grade teams are unable to attend State this year due to prior commitments, but have goals to try again next year to qualify and attend. The 7th grade team will head to Sioux City March 10th for a weekend of high level tournament play.
