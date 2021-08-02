The Clinton LumberKings have made the playoffs in their first season in the Prospect League.
Clinton won two games on the road this weekend, starting with a 12-2 win over Illinois Valley on Saturday and then defeated Quincy 6-4 Sunday.
That put Clinton in first place in the second-half season standings in the West-Great River Division at 16-13, two games ahead of the Normal Cornbelters (16-17).
The LumberKings will face the Normal CornBelters in a one-game, winner-take-all Divisional Championship Round game on Thursday. The winner of that game advances to the Conference Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.