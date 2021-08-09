CAPE GIRARDEAU, Missouri — Clinton LumberKings manager Jack Dahm said the team’s first foray in the Prospect League was a year to remember.
“It was very special,” Dahm said. “Coming in, we knew we were going to be the first LumberKings team that was in the Prospect League and we wanted everyone to feel like it’s the place to play in the Prospect League, and I think that’s definitely happened. To get the chemistry and the camaraderie of this team — I didn’t expect that. It’s a special group of guys.
“Part of it is just the facilities that we have — the clubhouse, the weight room. Our guys get there early and stay late. They really got to know each other. That definitely exceeded my expectation.”
The LumberKings fell 7-3 to the Cape Girardeau Catfish in the Western Conference Championship, ending Clinton’s season.
The LumberKings finished last in the first-half season standings, but then rebounded to place first in the second-half season standings to reserve a spot in the playoffs in their first Prospect League season.
“I was very proud of the way the guys played,” Dahm said. “It was actually a really good baseball game, we just fell behind early. I thought Schafer threw the ball well, he was just struggling with his breaking ball, so they were able to sit on his fast ball early on.
“They had some seeing-eye singles and they hit that one home run that was actually a good pitch. We fell behind 7-0, but we kept battling and turned it into a game. A couple tough calls went against us that cost us a couple runs, but I was proud of the guys. That’s one of those games that they could have rolled over and died, but the fight they’ve showed all year long, they continue to do it.”
Clinton starter Luke Schafer took the loss on the mound, pitching 2 2/3 innings with seven hits, seven runs (five earned runs) and three walks. Clinton reliever Matt Scherrman pitched 5 1/3 innings with three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
Kyle Lehmann had the LumberKings’ lone RBI.
Dahm said the offseason starts now, as he’s already begun recruiting in anticipation for next year. General manager Ted Tornow has asked him to coach again next year, and though Dahm isn’t 100 percent certain if he’ll be back, he said it’s likely.
“I think there’s a good chance I’ll be back,” Dahm said. “I’m going to start recruiting right way for next year, so if it’s me or whoever it is coaching will have a nice nucleus of players and not have to scramble in February and March to get players that aren’t committed yet.
“The nice thing is, because of the experience, I think a lot of these guys would like to come back to Clinton, so that starts right away.”
Dahm, who is also the coach at Mount Mercy University, said he learned a lot from his first Prospect League season.
“I learned a lot,” Dahm said. “I was a lot more low key. I let the guys do their thing and I’d give them input, so I think sometimes as a coach, you can try to do too much — especially in the summertime. It’s more letting the guys go out and play, develop and make some suggestions to them and take the reins off.
“That’s something that I learned — I’m a lot different in the summer than I am in the spring just because there’s a lot more structure in the spring, but something you learn is too much structure can tie the guys down.”
He said the team will be more prepared after knowing what it’s like to be in a new league.
“I think Ted and I will know what to expect a little bit more also, because that was my first time doing this,” Dahm said. “Even for me, handling a pitching staff. One of the things I learned is trying to manipulate the pitching staff to be playing six or seven games a week spread out … when you’re playing six games a week, it’s a little bit different handling it, especially the bullpen.
“I think we’ll definitely have some momentum heading into next year and I think the expectations will be much higher by the community also, which is something we’ll embrace without a doubt. That’s something you want whenever you’re playing.”
