CLNTON — The Clinton LumberKings started off the week with a 7-5 win over the Burlington Bees, then won 5-4 over the Normal Cornbelters Wednesday thanks to a clutch RBI from Anthony Mangano in the ninth inning.
In the win against Normal, Daunte DeCello led Clinton with two RBIs, including the game-tying RBI that helped the LKings come back from a 3-1 deficit. Tyler Dahm also had an RBI, in addition to Mangano’s game-winning one.
Clinton reliever Logan Romasanta got the win on the mound, tossing 3 1/3 innings with four hits, one earned run and five strike outs. Starter Ryne Miller pitched 5 2/3 innings with six hits, three earned runs, two walks and nine strikeouts.
Normal reliever Tyler Martin took the loss on the mound.
Against Burlington, Clinton’s Brayden Frazier led the LKings with two RBIs, while Brett McCleary, Jay BeShears and Max Holy all had one.
Dylan Emmons got the win on the mound, pitching five innings with three hits, three earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts. Sam Lavin pitched three innings in relief with four hits, two earned runs and four strikeouts. Jacob Lodge got the save on the mound, pitching one inning with two walks.
Burlington pitcher Daniel Perdzock took the loss.
The back-to-back wins have Clinton in first-place in the second-half season standings at 14-11 in the West-Great River Division. Overall, the LumberKings are just one game back of Normal in the Great River Division at 26-28.
The LKings face the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7:05 p.m. Thursday on the road.
