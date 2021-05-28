CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings started their time in the Prospect League with two wins.
After rain postponed the team’s opening day to Friday, the LumberKings defeated the Burlington Bees 6-5 in the first game and 4-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night at NelsonCorp field.
“Sometimes the hardest win is the first one of the year and we did a really good job,” LumberKings manager Jack Dahm said. “Anytime you score five runs with two outs and nobody on, that’s a big lift. We got some really good pitching and played some very good defense today.
“We probably got out-hit, but we had timely hitting. We had some guys swinging the bat really well in key situations, had some good base running — we just played good, solid baseball, which is fun to see. You never know what you’re going to get when you get a bunch of guys who’ve never played together, but they get along really well and it’s a fun environment.”
GAME ONE: LumberKings 6, Bees 5
The LumberKings went down 1-0 early, but Larson Barnett, a freshman from Sauk Valley Community College, got an RBI-single with the bases loaded to knot it up, 1-1.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Lindenwood freshman Bryce Dreher knocked in an RBI single to give Clinton its first lead of the game.
That started a downpour of runs for the LumberKings.
Morton College freshman Rayth Petersen blasted a two-RBI double, his Morton teammate Dominic Milano hit an RBI-single and Clinton scored on an error as the team took a 6-1 lead.
Burlington scored on back-to-back RBI-doubles in the fifth, but Clinton was able to close it out in the seventh inning as Wisconsin-Oshkosh sophomore Matt Scherrman made a diving catch in the outfield to seal the team’s first win.
“That was a very athletic play — an outstanding play,” Dahm said.
Barnett and Eastern Arizona College freshman Cam Kennedy each had two hits.
Starting pitcher and Fraser Valley senior Dylan Emmons pitched four innings with three hits, one run, three walks and six strikeouts. He was relieved by Wichita State freshman Ryne Schooley (2/3 inning, three hits, four earned runs, two walks, one strikeout), Mount Mercy freshman Nolan Frey (1 1/3 innings, walk, strikeout) and Wichita State freshman Casey Day (one inning, strikeout).
GAME TWO: LumberKings 4, Bees 2
The teams were scoreless through the first three innings of the second game until Scherrman hit an RBI-double to centerfield, scoring Larson.
The Bees stole the lead 2-1 in the fifth inning, but it could have been worse — Dreher threw a bullet from centerfield to home plate to get the tag out and prevent another Burlington run.
Later in the fifth inning, Dreher scored on an error and Milano crushed an RBI-double as Clinton re-gained a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, another Bees error allowed Scherrman — who never thought twice about slowing down at third base — to score from second, giving the LumberKings a two-run lead they’d keep the rest of the game.
LumberKings pitcher and Clarke University senior Jakob Kirman got the complete game, allowing eight hits, two earned runs, two walks and striking out five.
“I’ve seen him do that for the last four or five years at Clarke,” Dahm said. “He’s just one of the best competitors I’ve ever coached against and it was nice to have him on our side this year.”
The LumberKings return home to play Burlington again 2 p.m. Monday after a two-game road trip this weekend.
