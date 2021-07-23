CLINTON — One motto is going around the Clinton LumberKings’ club house right now.
The Kings are hot.
“We’ve been following the standings pretty tightly,” Clinton’s Rayth Petersen said. “We just keep working — one pitch at a time, one play at a time. Like Max (Holy) said, ‘Kings are getting hot.’”
The LumberKings defeated the top-ranked Lafayette Aviators 9-3 Thursday at NelsonCorp Field, then followed that up with a 13-3 win over the Aviators Friday night at home. The LumberKings have now won five of their last six games.
Clinton starter Matt Scherrman got the win Thursday and got pitched seven innings with three earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.
“We’ve been playing a lot better baseball over the last week to week and a half,” Dahm said. “The guys are just playing good, solid baseball and we’re coming up with a lot of timely hits. Defense has been a little up and down, but we’re finding ways to win games.
“I love when Matt Scherrman’s on the mound. He’s as competitive as a kid as we have on this team, and one of the more competitive kids I’ve been able to coach. It doesn’t matter if he’s got his best stuff or he’s just got okay stuff — he’s going to leave it on the field and he did that tonight against probably the most talented offense in the entire league.”
Petersen had a base-clearing, three-RBI triple in the seventh inning.
“The pitcher got down 3-1 and I was just thinking in my head, ‘Fastball, fastball all the way,’” Petersen said. “He left one up in the zone and I hammered it to right center. Once I saw it rolling to the wall, I was thinking three right out of the box. Brett was rounding the bases hard and I saw him going home the whole way, and I was thinking three.”
Dahm praised Petersen, who only recently graduated high school and will attend Morton College.
“He’s a guy that was in the middle of everything early on and then he struggled for the first time in his life from an offensive standpoint, and that’s probably going to be the best thing that’s ever happened to him in his baseball career,” Dahm said. “He’s really showed maturity, he’s worked through it and now this last week and a half, he’s really having some quality at-bats, and that was a huge swing of the bat by him.”
Anthony Mangano and Izaya Fullard both had two RBIs, and Brett McCleary had one.
“Brett’s a mature guy, he’s played in this league before, he’s played in the Northwoods league, he sends stuff out in our group message like, ‘Hey, Kings are hot.’ He says things to motivate the guys,” Dahm said. “You get him and Izaya in that two-three hole or that three-four hole, you’re going to have some real good at bats.”
Kobey Schlotman pitched two innings in relief with one hit and two strikeouts.
“We had a nice crowd out here tonight and I think it’s good to get off to a win on the home-stand against the best team in the league,” Petersen said. “It’s a momentum booster for sure for us, and hopefully it’ll turn the season around for us and give us a playoff push.”
In Friday’s game, Jay Beshears led all players with four RBIs. McCleary and Mangano both had three RBIs. Max Holy had two RBIs. Beshears had a home run. Clinton pitcher Luke Schafer got the win on the mound, tossing five innings with four hits, three runs (two earned), five walks and one strikeout. Logan Smith pitched two innings in relief with one hit and one strikeout.
