The Clinton LumberKings had a good weekend
The team swept the Normal Cornbelters 4-3, 6-5 in a weekend, two-game homestead Saturday and Sunday.
The team will face Lafayette in a two-game homestead Tuesday and Wednesday at Lafayette.
Rev. Eugene Rall, age 94 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Sunday. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday July 21st at Pape Funeral Home. Services 1:30 PM Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church.
SUN PRAIRIE [mdash] Joan Mildred (Williston) Arb, resident of Hyland Crossing Assisted Living Facility, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin former resident of Savanna, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 75. Mary Alice Williston, longtime resident of Crystal Lake…
