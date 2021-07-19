Lumberkings

With his father Corry looking on, six-year-old Max Bailey represented Make A Wish Foundation of Iowa by throwing out the first pitch, prior to the Clinton Lumberkings game against the Burlington Bees, Thursday, July15, 2021. Max received his wish of a trip to Disney World in 2019.(Photo / Roy Dabner)

 Roy Dabner

The Clinton LumberKings had a good weekend 

The team swept the Normal Cornbelters 4-3, 6-5 in a weekend, two-game homestead Saturday and Sunday. 

The team will face Lafayette in a two-game homestead Tuesday and Wednesday at Lafayette. 

Tags

Trending Video