The Clinton High School track and field program is sending two relays and a field event to the 2022 Drake Relays – and all that are involved say that they sense the changing tides in the program.
“I feel like overall in each sport we’ve competed differently,” senior Jai Jensen said. “We’ve gotten more after it in each sport.”
The girls and boys both qualified 4x100 meter relays for the exclusive track and field event at Drake Stadium in Des Moines later this week, and discus thrower Ajai Russell will represent the River Kings as well.
“The culture is definitely changing in Clinton, for sure,” junior Ajai Russell said.
NEW FACES HELP BOOST QUEENS TO NEXT LEVEL
The River Queens knew they had talent throughout the roster, but some nudging in the right direction helped fill out some of those empty spots.
Of the four members running the 4x100 meter relay later this week for the River Queens, three are athletes that are out for track for the very first year. That’s junior Makayla Howard, sophomore Hannah Malli and sophomore Quinn Nielsen.
Joining them is 2021 state-qualifier Kanijah Angel.
“Whenever we ran our first race together, we ran well without a lot of practice,” Howard said. “We realized with more practice we can keep running way better times as time goes by.”
The quartet’s best time of the yer was a 51.43 that they ran at the Lady Steamer Invitational last week. They currently boast the 38th best time in the state of Iowa.
But it almost didn’t happen. It took some convincing to get all of them out for track this season.
“They kept trying to get me to go out for years now, I finally decided,” Nielsen said. “I feel like it was the best choice, because I really enjoy it.”
“I feel like it was just time,” Howard said. “And going to Drake, I think it shows the potential that us as a group had.”
“It is a confidence boost for us knowing we’re fast enough to go out there,” Malli said.
Howard is a volleyball standout for Clinton, while both Malli and Nielsen participated in soccer. Now, they’ve found a relay headed to the exclusive meet. When they realized that it was going to be a possibility, they buckled down.
“It made us more competitive to do better than anyone else and to have our spot,” Malli said.
The one thing they needed to work on was the actual relay method. The three had never ran track, let alone ran with the group. They’ve perfected their method and their handoffs.
“It’s practice,” Angel said. “We had no chemistry, but it all came together.”
The 4x100 relay will run on Saturday morning in the prelims.
“Our goals are just to do what we know how to do,” Angel said. “Get quick handoffs and run fast. Not do anything extra.
“I feel like none of the schools expected us to go. They all think Clinton is just boring … we’re just going to go out there and show them that we’re fast, too.”
MULTI-SPORT ATHLETES SHOWCASE RIVER KING TALENT
There’s one thing that the four members of the boys’ 4x100 relay team have in common. They all represent Clinton High on multiple varsity rosters.
That’s what they point to as being part of their competitive nature and part of their success so far this track season. The boys’ 4x100 relay is made up of Devan Galant, Logan Mulholland, Jai Jensen and Addison Binnie.
They realized pretty quickly that aiming for the top of the state was going to be a very real possibility this season thanks to a roster full of athletes. It came together just in time, sneaking in the top 96 with a 44.88 on the last day of Drake qualifying times.
“We kind of knew we were going to be able to send a relay out here,” Addison Binnie said. “It just depended which one we were going to be able to.”
One of the first races they ran together, though, a missed handoff caused a time that you wouldn’t see at the Drake Relays.
“The next practice, that’s all we did,” Binnie said. “It really helped us tie everything together and shave a whole second off of our time.
“We’ve all played sports together for as long as we can remember. But there’s a trust there.”
They play plenty of sports together. Jensen was a leading scorer on the basketball court and the River King quarterback, along with an avid member of the baseball team. Mulholland is a baseball standout and went out for football once again this year. Galant was a defensive cornerstone on the football field. Binnie plays a little bit of everything, adding his own talents to each team he’s on.
“I feel like going from sport-to-sport is definitely hard and a challenge,” Jensen said. “But it makes us mentally and physically ready to prepare for whatever sport it is.”
“I think the weight room is where our explosiveness has come from,” Galant said. “Our race is a short race and you have to be explosive. It comes down to tenths of seconds. Other sports have helped that … any sport you have to be explosive to excel at.”
They’re out to see what they can do. Then they’re turning their attention to Mississippi Athletic Conference meet, then districts.
And then it’s aiming for Drake Stadium again with the state meet.
“it’s just another race,” Binnie said. “We’re on a bigger stage, but we’re just going out there to run as fast as we can, get our best handoffs and see what our time can be.”
RUSSELL OUT TO IMPROVE
It wasn’t necessarily a goal at first, but now the goals have moved higher for Clinton junior Ajai Russell.
Russell, who is out for track his second year, realized a qualifying spot at Drake could be possible early this season, but not until he actually competed.
“Honestly, when we first started practicing our complex wasn’t marked at all so I had no idea how far I was throwing,” Russell said. “Our first meet, I popped a 150 out and I saw that I could possibly make it to Drake.”
Russell, who competes on the football team and wrestling team as well for Clinton, has thrown a season best of 156-05 this year. He threw that in DeWitt on April 12, ranking as the 22nd best throw in the state, all classes.
“It’s really just being more confident in my ability to throw the discus,” Russell said. “Last year was my first time so everything was new, it’s definitely just confidence.”
He’s got a competitive nature at heart and a constant drive to improve. He says it’s a combination of gaining confidence in the skill, the coaching efforts from the River King staff, and his teammates.
“I think it’s a combination of all of it,” Russell said. “[Coach Mike Griswold] is always out there critiquing and putting me in a better position to throw the discus, plus with our team the culture is changing. Everyone is pushing each Other to be better.”
He has goals yet for this year and they’re pretty simple. That includes for Drake, state-qualifying and every meet in-between.
“I just want to keep PR’ing,” Russell said. ”I just want to keep working on technique and getting stronger, so I can just keep throwing farther.”
LOCAL DRAKE EVENTS:
Boys Discus final, Thursday, 4 p.m. (Ajai Russell, Clinton)
Girls High Jump final, Thursday, 4:30 p.m. (Elizabeth Chambers, Northeast; Soren Maricle, DeWitt)
Girls 100-meter hurdles prelim, Friday, 8:00 a.m. (Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast)
Girls Long Jump final, Friday, 9:30 a.m. (Grace Sanderson, Camanche)
Girls 100-meter hurdles final, Friday, 10:30 a.m. (Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast)
Girls 4x100 prelim, Saturday, 9:15 a.m. (Clinton girls, Clinton boys, Northeast girls, Northeast boys Camanche girls, Camanche boys)
Boys 4x100 prelim, Saturday, 9:45 a.m. (Clinton girls, Clinton boys, Northeast girls, Northeast boys, Camanche girls, Camanche boys)
Girls 4x100 final, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. (Clinton girls, Clinton boys, Northeast girls, Northeast boys, Camanche girls, Camanche boys)
Boys 4x100 final, Saturday 4:00 p.m. (Clinton girls, Clinton boys, Northeast girls, Northeast boys, Camanche girls, Camanche boys)
400-meter hurdles final, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast)
