Clinton native Alex Hoppe is taking the next step in his baseball career after being drafted by the Boston Red Sox as the 189th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB draft.
"It's pure excitement. I'm excited that I my name got drafted, but I'm also excited to move on with my career with the Boston Red Sox." Hoppe said.
Hoppe was with his family down in North Carolina and would not have wanted to receive the call surrounded by anybody else.
"I wouldn't have had it any other way. Having my parents right next to me and my brother and sister. This is exactly how I wanted it to go down," Hoppe said. "Then afterwards being able to talk on the phone with people from back in Clinton, Fulton and even my friends down here. I wouldn't change it for the world."
Hoppe dominated this year at the University of North Carolina Greensboro as he has worked himself into a position to be drafted by one of the most historic franchises in the MLB.
"It's hard work and dedication. Some people may say it's easy but it's not easy for everyone. A lot of people have to work hard at it and put countless hours into it and I had to do the same," Hoppe said "A lot of work had to go into it. I had a lot of help through my coaches, parents and my friends and family. They all helped me get to this point and I'm excited to be here"
Hoppe was named the Southern Conference coaches and media pitcher of the year, as well as making the All-SoCon first team. He was also named to the NCAA Division I All-American third team.
He grew up here in Clinton and put up great numbers at UNCG this year, including a 2.43 regular season era. Hoppe played baseball here at Unity Christian, where he was able to grow up around the area and grow his craft through local coaches.
“When I got to high school, I didn’t want to leave Unity or pursue any other school just because of a baseball program. It wasn’t like some of the other guys who went to bigger schools and better programs but what really helped me out and was one of the big reasons why I stayed there was Roy Wilson who was the head coach for my high school team was also my travel ball coach growing up. I got to have the same coach for travel ball and high school, and I think that played a big part in my career.” Hoppe said.
Hoppe hasn’t always put up these kinds of numbers, as early in his career he struggled to throw strikes which saw him finding less time on the mound.
“One of the big things that I struggled with early in my career was throwing strikes consistently. Throwing strikes is how you get outs at any level.” Hoppe said.
He pitched himself into pitcher of the year in the Southern Conference with a season where opposing batters had a .197 batting average, striking out 84 batters and boasting an 8-2 record.
It may be a long road ahead for Hoppe as he joins the Red Sox Minor League system, but his track record has proven that he has what it takes to make it big.
"At the end of the day it's still just a game of baseball and that's how I plan on treating it." Hoppe said.
Hoppe credits a lot of his success to who he has been surrounded by since he was a young kid playing baseball. From his widespread friends and family, Hoppe thanks you.
"I just want to say thank you. All this time I may have seemed like a crazy person with all of these baseball workouts." Hoppe said. "It's paid off pretty well for me and I just want to thank everyone for all their help, friendships and relationships that I've formed with them."
