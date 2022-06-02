CLINTON - Clinton native Alex Hoppe has been putting up incredible numbers in his senior year at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Hoppe was named the Southern Conference coaches and media pitcher of the year, as well as making the All-SoCon first team. He was also named to the NCAA Division I All-American third team.
"It feels great. I know I couldn't have done it without my teammates and the coaching staff, including my previous coaches," Hoppe said. "I know it's a one person award, but I couldn't have done it without the people that have helped me along the way. What's even better is that team had success as well which is very important to me."
Hoppe grew up here in Clinton and has been putting up great numbers, including a 2.43 regular season era. Hoppe played baseball here at Unity Christian, where he was able to grow up around the area and grow his craft through local coaches.
"Growing up I played on a lot of travel teams. I had coaches and players from Clinton and Fulton, and I got to travel all across the Midwest." Hoppe said.
"When I got to high school, I didn't want to leave Unity or pursue any other school just because of a baseball program. It wasn't like some of the other guys who went to bigger schools and better programs but what really helped me out and was one of the big reasons why I stayed there was Roy Wilson who was the head coach for my high school team was also my travel ball coach growing up. I got to have the same coach for travel ball and high school, and I think that played a big part in my career." Hoppe said.
Hoppe and his family would vacation down to North Carolina where they had family and they quickly fell in love with it. Hoppe crafted his search to play baseball after high school in hopes of finding a place to play ball. He struck gold in UNCG and moved down there with his family.
"We had family down here in North Carolina and my family and I fell in love with the area. I placed my focus on looking for opportunities to play baseball after high school down here," Hoppe said. "I showcased at Campbell University and one of the pitching coaches was from UNCG and he liked me, and we start talking and I committed to there senior year."
Hoppe hasn't always put up these kinds of numbers, as early in his career he struggled to throw strikes which saw him finding less time on the mound.
"One of the big things that I struggled with early in my career was throwing strikes consistently. Throwing strikes is how you get outs at any level." Hoppe said.
He has been able to pitch himself into pitcher of the year in the Southern Conference with a regular season where opposing batters had a .182 batting average, striking out 81 batters and boasting a 7-2 record.
"When I was younger I didn't pitch as much because I didn't throw strikes consistently. Now that I've gotten better, bigger and been in the program longer I have gotten better at throwing strikes and because of that I have been able to get hitters out more consistently and it has worked to my advantage."
Don't let that 7-2 record fool you as Hoppe did not start a single game this year. He was a utility pitcher who could come in at any time during the game. Whether it was early on in a game or in the ninth inning, he was someone his coaches trusted as he was 18th in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings with a 6.00.
"My real love is coming out of the bullpen. Whether that means coming in in the third inning and pitching a few innings or bringing me in the ninth inning for a save. I've told the coaches that they can bring me in whenever and leave me out there for however long they need me because that's what I love to do." Hoppe said.
On top of his personal accolades, the team also found success as they battled in their conference tournament and made an unreal run to win it and get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
"It was amazing. I've never felt anything like that before. We had to play an absurd amount of games in a short amount of time to even have a shot at getting to the championship and that's what we did." Hoppe said.
This was a baseball team that start off the season 0-7 before finding their stride and are now in the tournament for the first time since 2017.
"It was a great all-around team effort. We pitched the best we had all season both bullpen and starters and our hitting was as well the best it had been. Every aspect of baseball we were clicking on all cylinders." Hoppe said.
Hoppe and his team are on to take on the number 16 seed in the nation in Georgia Southern as they look to make some noise in their regional game on Friday night at 7p.m.
"We're going to treat it like it's any other game. Our coach likes to say that we just have to go 1-0 on that day and that's all we have to worry about," Hoppe said. "Right now everybody is grateful that we get to be as a team for at least another week. Being able to play another week and especially go to a regional is amazing." Hoppe said.
Hoppe has had major league interest but is focused on the present at the moment, worrying about what lies next after his team completes their season.
"I'm going to let that work itself out afterwards. Right now I'm just focused on Georgia Southern. That's all I'm going to worry about and I'm going to let the rest of the stuff figure itself out when the time comes." Hoppe said.
