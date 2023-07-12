CLINTON - Clinton's very own Jared Simpson was drafted by the Washington Nationals with 225th pick of the MLB Amateur Draft on Monday afternoon.
Most recently, Simpson had been pitching for the Clinton LumberKings this summer as a part of the Prospect League. With the LumberKings he made four appearances, pitching seven innings for a 1.29 ERA.
Collegiately he pitched at Iowa Western Community College and Missouri before transferring to the University of Iowa for his final years of college ball.
At Iowa this season he made 22 appearances for a 4-3 record. He had 64 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched. His ERA spiked, finishing the year at 6.54 but the stuff is there with his fastball sitting between 92-94 MPH.
Simpson was a 2018 graduate of Clinton High School who boasted a 2.82 ERA as a senior.
