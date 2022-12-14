CLINTON – Clinton natives Tanner Skiff and JP Stenda have created their own new sports podcasts named “Honeywell Heroes”.
The duo released their fifth episode this past Tuesday but this has been something that both of them have been wanting to do for a while.
“I’ve always been telling him that he needs to do something like this because he always pretend commentates when watching sports. I was trying to get him to start up some sort of Facebook page or something but then he came up with the idea for a podcast,” Rivals Sports owner Tanner Skiff said.
They have taken their own twist on a sports podcast by focusing parts of their podcast on their childhood. Their friendship began at Honeywell Fields here in Clinton, thus the name “Honeywell Heroes”.
“Every episode starts out with a Honeywell story from back when we played, either being something funny or whatever. Then we try to relate stuff to local sports and then more national sports. At the end of each podcast we eat something or do like a food challenge from a local establishment,” Skiff said.
Focusing on the local aspect, they also include local guests, most recently featuring the head boys basketball coach from Camanche, Josh Davis. They do not have guests every episode which has had them exploring new ideas.
“We don’t want to have a guest every time so we are trying to spice it up in the future,” Skiff said.
Their story telling is designed to give both locals and strangers an understanding of the Clinton community and their experiences.
“We try to keep it local and include everybody. Right now the local aspect is key. It’s easy but it’s also very important to build our following here. We’ve had some listens from out of state. Some people that don’t know Iowa can hear our stories that have happened here and still relate it in their personal life,” Skiff said. “We’re trying to be involved in the community. We have a lot of ideas but we don’t want to speak about them unless we are actually going to do it. We’d also love to get involved with little leagues at the Honeywell Fields in some capacity.”
New episodes drop every Tuesday with new content, guests and of course, a new story about Honeywell Fields. You can watch the video podcast on YouTube or go to their website honeywellheroes.com for all of their links to other streaming apps.
