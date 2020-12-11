Clinton announces spectator guidelines
Clinton High School athletics are returning to competition after all games were postponed due to a period of online-only learning at the school.
With games set to resume, Clinton has outlined several guidelines for spectators at each event:
There is a two spectator limit per student-athlete, performer, and coach. Gate passes will be issued to students. Proper gate pass, plus admission price, will allow entry.
Proper face coverings required at all times, that cover the mouth and nose. This includes while sitting and watching the game/activity.
Social distancing required in all areas of the facility. Families are encouraged to sit together and distance themselves from other families..
Student Sections are not allowed at this time.
Concession Stand (when available) — please distance yourself from others when in line.
All spectators are encouraged to wash their hands and apply hand sanitizer frequently.
Spectators are only to attend during their student’s game or performance. At the conclusion of the event, spectators are asked to leave the facility immediately and not congregate.
Northeast suspends basketball
Northeast suspended all boys and girls basketball activities until Dec. 20 on Friday, according to athletic director Troy Hansen. All games previously scheduled during the suspension period will be postponed.
