CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings (2-1) defeated the Quincy Gems (1-2) 10-5 at NelsonCorp Field on Thursday night.
The LumberKings scored in the bottom of the first on a Jeremy Conforti 2 RBI double to take a 2-0 lead.
The Gems would respond in the top of the second on a RBI ground out by Harry Fandre to cut the lead in half 2-1.
In the bottom of the second, Brandon Vlcko stole home to make it 3-1.
The Gems would narrow Clinton's lead 3-2 in the top of the third, on a RBI ground out by Kyle Hvidsten. In the bottom of the third Clinton would blow the lead wide open on a Tate Gillen bases clearing double to give clinton a 6-2 lead.
The Gems would scrap up some runs in the fourth and fifth innings on an error and a sac fly RBI to make it 6-4.
After two and a half scoreless innings, Clinton would rely on Gillen again to blow the game even further out of reach. Gillen would hit a three-run homer into the Lumber Lounge in right field to make it 9-4. On top of the homer, Connor Giusti would hit a RBI single to get the LumberKings into double digits.
The Gems would rally to attempt a come back with the bases loaded and score on a wild pitch to make it 10-5. Ultimately, the attempt would fall flat and the LumberKings achieve victory.
Clinton's starter, Jimmy Burke, would earn his second win of the 2023 season allowing four hits, four runs, only one earned, one walk and six strikeouts through five innings.
Quincy's starter, Cole Parkhill, would take his second loss of the season. He would only throw two and two-thirds innings pitched, allowing three hits, six runs, all earned, seven walks and two strikeouts.
Nick Scanlon would solidify his third save of the season in the last two outs of the game allowing three hits, one run, earned and one walk.
The Clinton LumberKings are off on Friday and will travel to Normal to take on the CornBelters in a double header on Saturday. The first game is set for a 5:00 p.m. start time with game two following after shortly.
The radio broadcast for the game one will be delayed to about 6:25 p.m. with game two set to be broadcasted in its entirety after game one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.