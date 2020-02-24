NORTH LIBERTY – A long season for the Clinton boys came to an end on Monday night with an 84-31 loss to Iowa City Liberty on the road, a game that was never really in the River Kings’ grasp.
“It’s not how we wanted it to end,” head coach Troy Ersland said. “Not how we wanted it to end for our seniors, who have been working so hard this year. We wanted them to go out looking like they have been, not tonight.”
Clinton started off on the wrong foot. The River Kings had three straight turnovers – bobbling the ball and completely missing passes. The Lightning scored on all three of those, adding the first of many offensive putbacks into the mix before Ersland burned his first timeout.
Things didn’t get much better from there. The offense was cold for the River Kings, and they were getting beat defensively.
Time and time again, the Lightning got the ball past the hands of the Clinton zone and into the lane. When it was there, it was over for the out-sized River Kings.
The Lightning easily put up shots from the paint and by halfway through the first quarter it was 18-4.
“We struggled to stop them on defense,” Ersland said. “I didn’t recognize our guys tonight, we were just timid and flat.”
The defense was able to slow the Lightning down for the last four minutes of the first quarter, but they couldn’t put anything up themselves. Multiple three point shots rang out with a thud as they hit the back of the rim and bounced out, while open layups and block shots were thrown off the glass and back into the hands of Liberty.
“I think it had to be nerves, because that’s the only thing I can think of,” Ersland said about the cold offense. “We had wide open layups and we just ... it’s like we got hit by a train. It’s the worst time of the year for that.”
Max Holy hit the first three-pointer of the night for Clinton halfway through the second quarter, and by that time it was already 30-12. By halftime, the Lightning had the game essentially out of reach with a 49-17 lead.
“They’re a better team than we are, but we’re better than we played tonight,” Ersland said.
Even in the second half, Clinton couldn’t keep up. The Lightning hit two quick threes of of the gates in the third quarter, and Clinton didn’t find the rim until Carter Horan put one in at 3:40.
Taylon Hayes hit a three and a couple drives to end with a team-high eight points, while Max Holy put up seven and Tre Bailey another six.
Clinton ends the season 3-19 in Ersland’s second year as head coach. All three of those wins came in Mississippi Athletic Conference play (Pleasant Valley, Muscatine, Davenport West).
The team says goodbye to a number of seniors: Max Holy, Zach Hoffman, Damarcus Knox, Ulysses Patterson, Carter Horan, David Johnson, Darrien Tillman, Casey Shannon, and Yair Perez.
“I am so thankful for them and all they’ve done this year to get the program going in the right direction,” Ersland said. “Overall, the season was a successful one, these guys never gave up and kept playing hard, and that’s what we’re going to take away.”
