CLINTON — In southeast Iowa, Clinton is now the leader in Iowa seven-on-seven football.
Last weekend, Clinton Parks and Recreation partnered with Iowa 7on7 Football — based out of Tiffin, Iowa — to host the first River City Classic, which was a seven-on-seven football tournament featuring multiple youth and high school age groups competing at Jurgensen Soccer Complex.
Trevor Bollers, who founded Iowa 7on7 last year, said there have already been 12 tournaments hosted across the state with plans to keep growing. Kids from Camanche and Clinton took part in the River City Classic, which will be an annual summer event.
Chris Evans, the recreation program supervisor with the city’s parks and recreation department, came across Iowa 7on7 on Facebook.
“We discussed it, and myself and Josh Eggers, the director, and Brandon Haynes, program manager, were talking about it and thought this would be a pretty cool event to bring to our community,” Evans said.
Planning for the River City Classic began in September after Evans reached out to Bollers trough email. Evans went out to a seven-on-seven tournament in Iowa City to see how it was done.
“After that, we had no hesitations that we could definitely run a program like this for the area and bring in teams for future events, hopefully,” Evans said.
After how successful the first classic went, Evans is hopeful there will be even more participants next year.
“There was a lot of hesitation from parents because they just didn’t know what seven-on-seven was in this area, or how easy it was for the kids to play, and how enjoyable and how fast-paced the game actually is,” Evans said.
“There were quite a few people from the area there watching, then they could see, ‘Alright, this is definitely something we can be a part of,’ whether it’s in the Clinton school districts or Clinton families, but then also the greater area of Clinton county and into Illinois, and hopefully those surrounding areas for the future.”
Bollers says Iowa is 20 years behind other states in seven-on-seven football, and his goal is to keep growing the sport. He said Clinton will be a key part of that growth.
“What our goal is for the Clinton area is to essentially have a league of seven-on-seven going on out there that would build up more teams, and have them attend more events around the state,” Bollers said. “Our plan for next year is to hold the River City Classic again and bring even more teams to the area from around the state and around the Quad Cities area as we pull in more communities.
“This was really great because we hadn’t had an event in that entire area yet — we weren’t able to find a partner that was willing to take on putting that together, and then Chris came along and really got the ball rolling for us. As far as that Southeastern Iowa area, Clinton is the leader right now in seven-on-seven events, and we’re excited to have you guys as a partner and look forward to building more events out there.”
Evans said seven-on-seven will add a wrinkle to a summer typically filled with baseball and softball, and could be an opportunity to showcase the Gateway Area.
“How this develops and grows in our community, as Trevor said, it’s always ideal to have multiple age groups of teams accessible to that area,’ Evans said. “That’s something that we’d love to see ourselves partner up with the school district or parents and build that program for future events, but then also see those kids represent this area and travel to Iowa City, Waterloo, or wherever it may be, and eventually go to those national tournaments in other states would be the end goal. It also allows us to showcase our state. We always send people out of our city, why can’t we start bringing people into our city?”
To learn more, go to https://iowa7v7football.com/About.
