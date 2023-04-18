FULTON - The Fulton Steamers hosted their 46th Annual Fulton Lady Steamer Invitational on Tuesday evening.
The Steamers had 10 other schools including Clinton participate in their first and only home meet of the season. Clinton took first place as a team with 100 total points while Fulton was right behind them with 96 total points.
The day started out with the 4x800 meter relay that saw Fulton come in second place with a time of 11:16.34 by Jessa Read, Jordin Rathburn, Brooklyn Brennan and Jasmine Moreland.
Next up was the 4x100 where Clinton's Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel ran a 51.38 to place first in front of Fulton who had a time of 52.31 seconds.
Clinton's Aubrey Rivers got the River Queens 10 more points in the 3200 meter run with a finishing time of 13:25.17. Fulton's Emery Wherry earned second place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.37.
Angel came in second for Clinton in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.69 seconds. She was .02 seconds behind West Carroll's Emma Randecker.
Clinton's Nielsen, Malli, Angel and Callia Logan once again edged out Fulton in a relay. This time it was the 4x200 meter dash that saw the River Queens earn first place with a time of 1:49.08. Fulton's Brooklyn Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Miraya Pessman finished in second with a time of 1:49.75.
Clinton's Sescie Haan earned first place in the 300 meter hurdles, running a 50.37. Nielsen ran a 27.25 200 meter dash to give the River Queens another second place finish.
Camryn Sattler continued to dominate the 1600 meter run on Tuesday as she ran a 5:31.27 to win the event.
Rounding out the track events was Carryn Sattler, Sescie Haan, Callia Logan and Claire Unke who ran a 4:23.87 4x400 meter relay to place first.
Haley Smither placed second for Fulton in the triple jump with a distance of 9.53 meters.
Finally, Elle Lonergan cleared 1.57 meters to earn first place in the high jump to wrap up the field events.
