CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens opened up their outdoor season with their Clinton Early Bird Invitational on Tuesday evening, hosting North Scott, Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert, Northeast, Camanche and Prince of Peace.
Camryn Sattler started the day off strong for the River Queens as she placed first in the 3000 meter race with a time of 11:22.96. Sattler later ran a 2:33.03 in the 800 meter run to place first.
On top of it, Camryn also won the 1500 meter run with a time of 5:19.64.
Her sister Carryn Sattler came in second place during the 400 meter dash with a personal record of 1:04.33. She was two tenths of a second behind the first place finisher. Carryn also ran the 800 meter run against her sister as she placed third with a personal best of 2:36.69.
River Queen Sescie Haan recorded a personal best in the 400 meter hurdle with a time of 1:13.60 to run away with first place.
As a team, Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel led the River Queens to a second place finish in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 52.00 seconds.
Northeast's Paige Holst placed third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.72 seconds. She was within a second of the top two finishers. Holst also won the long jump with a personal best of 16 feet, six inches.
Prince of Peace senior, Sarah Moeller had herself a nice day in the field, placing second in discuss with a throw of 102 feet, nine inches. She then placed third in the shotput with a throw of 34 feet and one inch.
As a team, North Scott won with 97 points, Western Dubuque placed second with 92 points, Clinton had 78 points, Dubuque Wahlert had 61, Northeast 25, Camanche 20 and Prince of Peace 10.
