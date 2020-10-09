Clinton's Dave Lambert, 52, hit his first hole-in-one after 34 years of close calls and heartache.
The hole-in-one occurred on Oct. 1 at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Iowa City.
On hole No. 8, Lambert struck a 7-iron for an ace on the 176-yard par 3. Witnesses include David Lambert (father), Dan Lambert (uncle) and Shawn Lambert (cousin).
His friend, Bob Weber, called Dave the next day.
“Congratulations on your 3-pointer, Buddy," Weber said.
Lambert's wife, Christine, texted Lambert after he made the shot.
“Congratulations, Davey -- it’s about time,” she said.
