Clinton's Dave Lambert, 52, hit his first hole-in-one after 34 years of close calls and heartache.

The hole-in-one occurred on Oct. 1 at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Iowa City.

On hole No. 8, Lambert struck a 7-iron for an ace on the 176-yard par 3. Witnesses include David Lambert (father), Dan Lambert (uncle) and Shawn Lambert (cousin).

His friend, Bob Weber, called Dave the next day.

“Congratulations on your 3-pointer, Buddy," Weber said.

Lambert's wife, Christine, texted Lambert after he made the shot.

“Congratulations, Davey -- it’s about time,” she said.

