JEWELL [mdash] Monique M. Bachelder, age 81, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on 2021-09-22 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Jewell, IA. A visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on 2021-09-28…