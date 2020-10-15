BETTENDORF — Clinton cross country coach Kellen Schneeberger said freshman Camryn Sattler is relentless.
Her mentality has had an impact on Clinton’s entire roster.
“She’s an attacker,” Schneeberger said. “She doesn’t back down and that’s really something she’s brought to the program, is just constantly being on the attack. She’s just never satisfied.”
Sattler placed third overall in the girls race, clocking in at 19:51 to lead all local runners Thursday at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship at Crow Creek Park.
“I just went out and my whole mentality was to go out hard, push hard and finish even harder — I really just gave it my all and I think it went pretty well,” Sattler said.
The Clinton girls team placed sixth (145 team points), while the boys team placed seventh (196). The Central DeWitt boys placed 10th (242 points) and the girls ninth (242).
Pleasant Valley won the girls race (44) and the boys race (21). Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema placed first overall (19:26) on the girls side and Pleasant Valley’s Kole Sommer was first in the boys race (15:57).
For the Clinton boys, junior Conner Sattler placed 29th (18:29), sophomore Luke Jennings 33rd (18:39), junior Ethan Buer 41st (19:01), junior Riley Mercado 46th (19:18) and senior Parker Sirna 47th (19:20).
“We picked out a few teams in the conference I thought we were fairly comparable with,” Schneeberger said. “We identified them earlier in the week and did some drill work really emphasizing attacking and always trying to move up and stay on somebody’s hip and you could see that in spots today.
“We were happy with the overall effort. Our conference is always pretty tough -- we’re still looking to get to that tier of team, but I would never question those seven guys that were out there today with the effort and sacrifices they’ve given.”
Conner Sattler was hoping to place a little bit higher, but has plenty of motivation going forward.
“I feel okay about it,” Sattler said. “I would’ve liked to have gotten up (on the podium) today. I definitely think I can do better. Just a hilly course. A lot of competition here — ranked guys, ranked teams. I was just trying to get out there and compete, fight for places and fight for the team place.”
Jennings, after some inspiring words from his teammates and coach Schneeberger, felt good after his race.
“I’m very happy with my race today,” Jennings said. “Coach said, ‘Get out there and try to give it your all today and leave no regrets,’ and I think I don’t have any regrets. I’m happy.”
Also running for the Clinton girls were junior Abby Struble in 29th (22:14), freshman Madelyn Robinson 30th (22:22), freshman Amara Shepard 41st (23:54) and junior Sofia Tello 42nd (23:54).
The Central DeWitt boys top finisher was Ben Zimmer at 15th (17:58) and the girls top finisher was Hannah Peters at 39th (23:36).
The teams now turn their attention to the Class 4A State Qualifying Meet on Oct. 21 at Dubuque Senior, a course Clinton has run at once already this season.
“We very rarely get the opportunity to run the same place twice unless it’s at home,” Schneeberger said. “That’s a pretty fast course and there will be eight other teams there chomping at the bit to see if they can make it out to the state meet. I think if we can show our kids that we improved our times from the last race, that’s about the best we can do.
“We’re going to show up, give it our best go, hopefully peak at the right time and surprise a few people along the way.”
Camryn Sattler had her PR at Dubuque earlier this year and is confident heading into it.
“That’s my favorite course we’ve ran at so far,” Sattler said. “That’s where I ran my PR. It’s so fast. We’re going to have great competition and I’m so excited for it. My goal is to run even faster. I know I can run faster. I’ve put so much more hard work since that meet and the competition is going to be great.
“I think everything’s coming together. The work I put in, I know it’s for these last meets I’ll be racing and I’m really confident in my abilities.”
