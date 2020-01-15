Clinton native and River King graduate Duke Slater was announced as a part of the 2020 National Football League Hall of Fame class on Wednesday, over a decade after he dominated the gridiron for Clinton High School.
Frederick Wayman Slater, later picking up the nickname “Duke,” gained a reputation for being an elite lineman on the gridiron at CHS before joining the University of Iowa Hawkeye football team in 1918. There, his legend would grow even larger. Slater became Iowa’s first African-American First Team All-American selection, drawing the praise of teammates, competitors, coaches, and media from around the country.
Slater’s dominance would land him in the National Football league with the Rock Island Independents from 1922 to 1926. In those years, Slater played all 60 minutes of every single game. Later continuing his legendary play with the Chicago Cardinals, Slater was one of the most impressive players in the league.
He was the longest-tenured African-American player during that era and was the main blocker for Ernie Nevers when Nevers scored 40 points in one game.
Slater’s NFL career was groundbreaking, to say the least. He became the league’s first lineman, of any race, to become an All-Pro selection seven different times, and in two of his seasons, was the only African-American in the entire league.
When he retired in 1931, his 10 NFL seasons ranked third in the league’s history at the time.
Slater was in the first Hall of Fame induction class for the Clinton High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.
“He would be very proud,” Slater’s niece Sandra Hoskins Wilkins said at that time in2013. “He felt very strongly about his high school experience. He felt that this high school gave him the academic skills, the leadership skills and the sports skills he needed to succeed later in life.”
Slater’s accomplishments also landed him an induction to the Hawkeyes’ ring of honor ceremony at Kinnick Stadium. Wilkins traveled cross country seven years ago for that ceremony, saying how important it is for awards like this.
“I had to do this for Uncle Duke,” she said. “He received many honors in his lifetime, but I think it’s needed now for African-American and NFL players to know the impact he made on the game.”
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fifth attempt.
Tagliabue and former New York Giants general manager George Young made it to the hall in Canton, Ohio, as contributors. Ex-Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris and former Cleveland receiver Mac Speedie completed the centennial class announced Wednesday. The class of 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches are part of the hall’s celebration of the NFL’s 100th season.
Another member of the Steel Curtain, safety Donnie Shell, made it as did fellow safety Bobby Dillon and defensive tackle Alex Karras.
Also, defensive standout Ed Sprinkle and NFL Films pioneer Steve Sabol were announced. So were wide receiver Harold Carmichael and offensive tackles Winston Hill and Jim Covert.
Over the weekend, the election of coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson as part of the special class celebrating the NFL’s 100th season was revealed. Four more 2020 members are upcoming.
