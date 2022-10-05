CLINTON – The River Queens hosted Bettendorf for senior night on Tuesday and the hype was there as each team battled for five sets.
It was senior night with each senior being recognized. Those seniors include Ashtyn Dohrn, Avery Dohrn, Mackenzie Gulliams, Rylee Wisor, Tess Ferguson, Tiffany Grelley, Jordan Eggers and Makayla Howard.
Set one set the tone for a stalemate match that could go either way. The Bulldogs were able to sneak away with a 27-25 set one win.
The Bulldogs won the second set 25-22 before the River Queens came right back with a 25-20 win in set three.
They battled and rattled off a big time 25-17 win in set four to set up a final set five.
In set five the Bulldogs were able to come away with the win and the River Queens lost their fourth in a row.
However, they bounced back on Thursday night, sweeping Davenport North on the road.
The River Queens dominated, winning the sets 25-23, 25-8 and then sealing the deal 25-18.
Their record now sits at 7-12 on the year and they will compete in a tournament at Center Point-Urbana on Saturday before finishing off their regular season on the road at Muscatine on Tuesday night.
