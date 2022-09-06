CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens stayed undefeated in conference play on Tuesday night, defeating the Davenport West Falcons 3-0.
The River Queens handled the Falcons in set one, picking up a 25-16 set one win to go up a set.
In set two the Falcons and River Queens battled it out, going to extra points but once again the River Queens were too much to handle, defeating the Falcons 27-25.
Set three was similar to set one with the River Queens taking down the Falcons 25-14 and picking up the sweep.
The River Queens play again next Tuesday, Sept. 13 when they host the Assumption Knights at 7 p.m.
