CLINTON — Ben Wittenauer had never started a varsity game before.
It didn’t matter Thursday night.
Wittenauer hit a walk-off RBI double as Clinton defeated Davenport Central 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader, then won 7-5 in the second game to take the sweep at home.
“I just got a pitch that I liked and didn’t miss it,” Wittenauer said. “It was nice to get that hit down the line, get the win.”
Clinton coach Kevin Cunningham said Wittenauer — who had one RBI going into Thursday — will see more time at the plate this season.
“Ben, it’s going to be hard to keep him out of the lineup right now,” Cunningham said. “He had a great night for us. I think he’s earned some more playing time.”
Logan Mulholland had two RBIs in the first game. Jace Howard pitched 6.2 innings with five hits, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts. Zeiv Presson pitched 1/3 of an inning with two hits, two earned runs and two walks.
“I think we competed in both games,” Cunningham said. “We lacked a little timely hitting, if I’m honest — in that second game, I think we left 14 or 15 kids on base. We kept grinding and that’s the first time we’ve won two — typically, we’ve been splitting in the MAC, so it feels good to get two wins under our belt against an improving Davenport Central program.”
In game two, Mulholland had two RBIs, while Addison Binnie, Ian Thomas, Jai Jensen and Tavian Bailey each had one. Jensen pitched six innings with five hits, three runs, one walk and eight strikeouts. Bailey pitched the final inning, with three hits, two earned runs, one walk and one strikeout, narrowly getting out of a bases-loaded jam.
“You’ve just got to stay confident and keep throwing strikes,” Bailey said. “You’ve got to take deep breaths and just do it for the team.”
Cunningham puts Bailey in tense situations for a reason.
“I have a lot of confidence in Tavian,” Cunningham said. “He’s a quiet kid, but he’s focused on the game. He’s a gamer. I put him out there in key situations, I know he’s going to come through for me.”
Bailey said the River Kings are confident in themselves going into the rest of the year.
“We have a lot of team bonding,” Bailey said. “It’s just a fun year — small team, but we can get at people. We can definitely compete. We just need to hit the ball, because our defense is usually good, but it’s just the timely hitting.”
Cunningham said his team will be ready.
“We’ll probably be the fifth seed, would be my guess,” Cunningham said. “Maybe the fourth, but most likely the fifth. We have the pitching and we have the bats — that’s the nice thing about the postseason is, you have plenty of arms and we’ll be ready to use them all.”
