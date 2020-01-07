DAVENPORT — Being candid in his post-game chat on Tuesday night, Clinton boys’ basketball coach Troy Ersland succinctly explained what happened in a disastrous first quarter.
“(Davenport North) punched us in the mouth,” Ersland said, “and we didn’t respond.”
Before the River Kings could even attempt a shot, they already committed three turnovers and allowed three North baskets. The start ultimately sealed Clinton’s fate in a 70-33 Mississippi Athletic Conference loss.
North needed 90 seconds to score seven points and force three turnovers.
“We clearly looked like we hadn’t played a game since Dec. 20,” Ersland said. “We had a hard time replicating their speed, which hurt us. We did all kinds of stuff to prepare for them, but when we got on the court, we forgot. We have a long way to go.”
By the time Clinton converted its first field goal on a Zach Hoffman bucket with 3 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first quarter, the Wildcats already had a 17-1 lead.
“That’s one of the things we’re trying to establish with our guys is how we start games,” North coach Marc Polite said. “That’s probably as good as we could’ve started from an execution standpoint. We talk about bringing energy and playing as hard as we can.”
In the first quarter, the River Kings had eight shot attempts and committed nine turnovers. All that added up to a 25-3 deficit.
“These guys have to be ready to play when the ball is tipped,” Ersland said. “We just didn’t respond to the adversity in the first quarter.”
With length and quickness at all five spots, North seized control by creating offense from its defense. The River Kings’ turnovers usually resulted in points the other way.
That explains how the Wildcats could hit 18 of their 37 first-half shots.
“We’re going to get out and challenge teams,” said Polite, whose team received a game-high 31 points from Jayden Houston. “We’re going to make them play how they don’t want to play. I think it wears on you a little bit. We were able to jump on them with some momentum.
“That’s what we’re trying to get our kids to understand. I think we’re starting to turn the corner on how we want them to play and how it can turn into easy offense for us.”
North certainly displayed that at the start.
“That’s never fun to watch as a coach,” Ersland said. “It’s difficult because I thought in the last couple days of practice, we knew what they would run and we practiced against it. We couldn’t have that carryover from practice to the game, especially in the first quarter. And that was pretty much the game.”
Clinton, who received six points from Treveon Bailey, Joe Simpson and Jain Jensen, did show glimpses of its potential, especially in the second and fourth quarters. The press was broken and quality shots were taken.
Ersland saw the good things, but conceded that “they were just too far in between.”
The goal moving forward is turning the spurts into a full 32 minutes.
“We’re much more capable than we showed,” Ersland said. “We just have to keep at it every day in practice. We have to keep trusting what we’re doing and keep trusting each other. It will come. We’ve got to keep at it.”
Davenport North 72, Clinton 32 (girls): North grabbed control early, building a 9-0 lead as it simply could not miss from the perimeter. In the first quarter, the Wildcats buried five of their eight attempts from behind the 3-point line.
“They were hot,” Clinton coach Cathy Marx said. “We also are working on our defense. We were getting too low on the zone, so we don’t get back out there (to the perimeter). But they were hitting them.”
The Wildcats consistently hit shots all night, especially from the perimeter. They hit at least two treys in every quarter and ultimately shot 53.6 percent (15 of 28) from behind the arc.
What made the sizzling shooting an issue for the River Queens is the balance North had from outside. Eight players recorded a 3-pointer, with Camry Dillie and Bella Sims both converting three.
“We’re still not in (the right) position. We’re helping too much. I never said that we need to collapse the post,” Marx said. “We’re still learning to play the defense that I want them to play, but we’re working.”
Clinton could not match the offensive efficiency, falling behind 23-5 after the first quarter. One positive, though, is it committed a season-low 15 turnovers.
Marx celebrated the total, knowing the River Queens’ work on limiting turnovers is yielding results.
“That’s huge,” Marx said. “We’ve been hounding them (about turnovers).”
Elle Davis and Jamie Greenwalt both scored nine points in the loss. Makenzie Cooley snared a game-high 10 rebounds and added four assists.
“We knew Davenport North would be good,” Marx said. “They shot very well in their house. We’re taking away that we’re learning about the turnovers. That’s huge for us.”
