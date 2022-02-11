IOWA CITY - Clinton graduate Matthew Boyd will join the Iowa High School Swimming Coaches Association (IHSSCA) Hall of Fame Class of 2022 this weekend at the state swimming meet at the University of Iowa/
the IHSSCA, formed in 1968, inducts swimmers, coaches, officials, divers and friends of swimming into the hall of fame.
Boys graduated from Clinton High School in 2012. In his time swimming for the River Kings, he qualified for the state meet all four years.
As a junior he finished third in two events, but as a senior he made his mark on swimming. he won the state title in both the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard IM. His backstroke championship was the 10th fastest time in IHSAA state meet history.
He was also a part of Clinton's two relay teams that earned top-10 finishes.
Boyd still holds three school records for the River Kings.
Boyd moved on to swim at the University of Iowa for four years, earning Academic All-Big Ten team every season. He graduated iwth a degree in chemistry. He now resides in Chicago, where he's completing a specialty pharmacy residency with an emphasis in cardiovascular pharmacotherapy.
The Clinton Herald will have a story on Tuesday, Feb. 15 after the official Hall of Fame induction this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.