CLINTON – The Clinton boys swimming team splashed their way to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win on Thursday at the River King and Queen Natatorium, but it was important for them to perform well even beyond the win.
The River Kings beat Davenport West 105-41 in the varsity races. They did it without the presence of head coach Albert Hayton.
Hayton was out for family reasons and the River Kings felt like it was meaningful to make sure they did their part in the pool for their coach on Thursday night.
“It’s just being there for Coach,” Conner Sattler said. “Understanding everything he’s going through. It’s a motivational factor for us in practice and for us in the meet today. It makes us work, it’s not just to get a win, but go out there and swim for him.”
Paul Duray and Conner Sattler are two of the upperclassmen on a young team.
“A big thing is definitely being the leaders of the group without coach there,” Duray said. “We’re really trying to lead the team and help them with what to do and everything. That’s important, too.”
It was a fast meet on Thursday, lasting just about an hour in Clinton. The smaller dual was just the second competition of the year for Clinton.
“I feel like we performed really well,” Sattler said. “We came together, we really had our eyes set high for this one. We wanted to get a big W for the beginning of the season and set a precedent for the rest of it to get after some of the other teams in the conference and place higher in some of the invitationals.”
The River Kings kicked off their time in the pool with a 12 second win in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, made up of two freshmen and two juniors. Caleb Dornbush, Jack Pelham, Brian Unke and Paul Duray clocked in at 1:59.89 for the win over the Falcons.
Conner Sattler and Caleb Dornbush both picked up two individual wins a piece. Sattler finished the 200 Yard Freestyle in 2:20.35 and then won the 100 Yard Breakstroke in 1:19.49. He beat out teammate Brian Unke by one second in the latter of his races.
Dornbush beat the field in the 100 Yard Butterfly, finishing in 1:06.86. He also took the 100 Yard Backstroke in 1:07.33.
Also picking up individual wins in varsity races was Paul Duray in the 50 Yard Freestyle and Alex Cuatlacuatl in the 500 Yard Freestyle.
The River Kings also swept the golds in the relays. Along with winning the 200 Yard Medley to kick off the meet, they also beat the Falcons in the 200 Yard Freestyle in 1:46.78. Dornbush, Duray, Pelham and Sattler made up the crew on that win.
Duray, Pelham and Sattler then capped off the night with Unke in the 400 Yard Freestyle. They clocked in at 4:20.77.
“The meet’s important for confidence,” Duray said. “Especially for the younger ones, seeing the upperclassmen perform. I think it’s having everyone together and cheering people on at meets like this. You feel a lot closer to your team and you can even talk to the other team unlike an invite.”
Their next time in the pool will be a bit different – they’ll be on the deck with multiple teams for Saturday invitationals instead of head-t0-head swimming. Sattler is hoping that the dominant win will help set the tone for the season.
“The benefit is to show these guys, there’s a goal here,” Sattler said. “This is what it’s for. Especially getting out there against some of these bigger teams, we can show them what we’re working for and give each training, each practice a purpose.”
The River Kings have a week and a half break before diving back into competition. They return to action at home once again, hosting their home invitational on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the drive factor in each other,” Sattler said. “I feel like in these meets especially, it gives us a purpose. It lets us set our eyes high and have big goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.