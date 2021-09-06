TIPTON - The Clinton River Queen swimmers got a duel win at Tipton High School Thursday, splashing to a sweep of first place finishes.
Clinton finished with a team score of 125 compared to Tipton's 25 team points.
Annie Ellison, Kendie Huizenga, Natalie Cagle and Hannah Malli kicked off the meet with a varsity win in the 200 Yard Medley Relay in 2:24.15.
Malli and Cagle teamed up with Lydia Hoffman and Jordyn Klinkhammer later in the meet to take the top spot in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay as well, swimming in 1:56.52.
Cagle, Klinkhammer, Macie Hoffman and Sarah Hilgendorf swam the 400 Yard Freestyle eight seconds faster than the runner up finish, winning the event in 4:29.38.
Macie Hoffman finished first in the 200 Yard Freestyle, touching the wall in 2:15.17. Her other top finish came in the 100 Yard breaststroke, where she swam 1:21.21 for the win.
Lydia Hoffman took a gold medal home in the 200 Yard IM, finishing in 2:35.58. Hoffman took another individual win in the 100 Yard Backstroke.
Hannah Malli won the 50 Yard Free, finishing in 30.01.
Lexi Herman picked up an individual win with a victory in the 100 Yard Butterfly, swimming the event in 1:19.45.
Sarah Hilgendorf won the 100 Yard Freestyle in 1:06.94 Teammate Juliana Clark came in second.
Jordyn Klinkhammer won the 500 Yard Freestyle in 6:45.16, over 45 seconds faster than the second place finish.
Clinton girls are back in the pool on Tuesday on the road, swimming at Davenport West.
