GOOSE LAKE - The River Kings completed the sweep on Tuesday night, defeating West Branch, West Carroll and Northeast in a double dual meet at Northeast high school.
Clinton had their toughest test against West Branch but pulled out the win, 37-30. They then defeated West Carroll, 66-12 before finishing off the night with a 72-6 win against Northeast.
It was a successful night for the River Kings, dominating the mat and picking up a few wins. A lot of different athletes contributed to their success.
Below are the results of who picked up wins for the River Kings. The amount of wins are in parentheses and forfeits were not included in the win total.
Brody Harrington (2), Brady Jennings (2), Luke Jennings (2), Darian Clark (2), Danny Peters (1), Jordan Stafford (1), Peyton Pettengill (1), Ben Brown (1), Cesar Facio (1).
The River Kings will compete in a varsity invitational at Central DeWitt on Saturday at 9 a.m.
