CLINTON – A former Clinton girls tennis player received a scholarship for the United States Tennis Association and its Missouri Valley faction this week, helping her in her college goals.
Kaylee Camp graduated from Clinton in 2020, playing varsity tennis with the River Queens in her years at the school. She received the Barbara J. Fackle College Scholarship from the USTA, giving her $1,000 toward her college education.
Camp is studying exercise science at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
“I felt extremely honored to have received it,” Camp said about the scholarship. “I’m glad [my coaches] were here, they’ve both done a lot for me. I felt very supported.”
She’s also been accepted into the pre-physical therapy program at Ambrose.
Camp, a repeat-state qualifier with the River Queens, plays tennis for the Bees. She just completed the fall portion of her freshman year and will possibly resume practice in January.
It’s especially exciting for the freshman considering she was a part of the seniors who saw their spring seasons cancelled last season due to COVID-19.
“It was really good,” Camp said about her first season. “It was exciting and I was glad to be able to play again after the spring got cancelled.”
